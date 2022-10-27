LeBron James opens up about blunders that contributed to loss in Denver

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have just dug themselves a deeper hold after losing to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night in Colorado, 110-99. They did not even cover the spread as a five-point road underdog, but they probably would have at least if only they took better care of the leather.

The Lakers committed 14 turnovers and the Nuggets converted those errors into 18 points. LeBron James was honest enough after the game to bring up his turnovers that definitely made it harder for the Lakers to overcome Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough on a lot of my turnovers,” LeBron James told reporters in the Lakers locker room, per Spectrum SportsNet.

James still concluded the night with 19 points to go with seven rebounds, and nine assists but shot just 8-for-21 from the field, including a woeful 2-for-8 from 3-point distance. Turnovers are to be expected of LeBron James because of his high-usage rate, especially in the Denver game where the Lakers did not have another high-usage guy in Russell Westbrook, but eight turnovers are still a lot. That said, James only had a plus/minus of -7 — the best among Lakers starters.

Outside of James, only Kendrick Nunn had turned the ball over more than just once (3 turnovers) among Lakers players.

LeBron James and the Lakers will continue their hunt for their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season when they travel to the Twin Cities for a Friday night duel against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers are averaging 102.3 points per game and are 15th overall with 14.8 turnovers per outing.