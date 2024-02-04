The Lakers star had social media buzzing ahead of the Knicks game.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James set the NBA world in shambles this week with a simple tweet of an hourglass that had social media aflame trying to decode his message. The tweet was followed by an even wilder tweet from David Pingalore of KTLA who suggested that the Lakers were gauging the trade market for LeBron James ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Pingalore has had an incredibly accurate track record when it comes to James. James' agent Rich Paul came out and denied any trade talks involving the Lakers star, but that hasn't kept fans from continuing to speculate especially in the wake of LeBron James' shoe choice ahead of their game against the New York Knicks.

"Mr. James in the Garden!" LAKERS/KNICKS • 8:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/8FgX5tAt9S — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2024

It isn't the first time that Lakers star LeBron James has been linked to the Knicks via trade or free agency during his career. But it's highly unlikely that he ends up there this season or any season for that matter. James has also made it clear he wants to play at least one season in the NBA with his son Bronny.

Speculation is one of NBA fans favorite things to do though even if it has absolutely zero basis in reality. James is still playing at a high level and the Lakers seem committed to trying to make a push this season.

James has been averaging 24.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.