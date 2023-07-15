There has been a lot of talk about Stephen Curry potentially excelling as a professional golfer if ever he decided to switch sports. He won't. However, the fact that the Golden State Warriors superstar sunk a mind-blowing hole-in-one in the American Century Championship on Saturday is living proof that the hype surrounding Steph's elite golf game is absolutely warranted.

Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not help but react to Curry draining that wild shot. The NBA's all-time leading scorer had to take to Twitter to share his hyped reaction to Steph's antics:

LeBron has been known to try out his golf swing every now and again, but he's not exactly the best golfer out there — definitely not at the same level as Steph. However, you don't need to be a pro to appreciate what Curry just did here. This is exactly what LeBron has done, and the fact that he used 16 fire emojis (I counted, twice) in his tweet reaction is a clear testament to this fact.

This also just goes to show how much respect these two have for each other. LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest players of their generation and they have had their fair share of on-court battles through the years. However, in spite of the intense level of competition, their mutual respect remains intact. There's a lot of love between these two future Hall of Famers, but this does not take away from the fact that they will do everything they can to defeat each other when they battle on the basketball court.