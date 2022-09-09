Josh Allen had a lot of fans wishing he was their team’s quarterback after Thursday night’s epic debut in the Rams-Bills opener. Count Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on that list dreaming of Allen slinging passes for his hometown Cleveland Browns.

The Lakers star was vocal in his response after a tweet put the Browns on blast for being the only team to pass on Josh Allen twice in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Please don't do this!! 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Josh Allen is so GOOD man!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 9, 2022

LeBron’s Browns belong to a five-team group of front offices that skipped over Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft, with the other four being the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets and Giants.

Passing on Josh Allen was hardly considered egregious at the time. Despite fans clowning Jalen Ramsey for his “trash” take on the hulking QB years back, his criticisms certainly came from a place of knowledge. Allen had the prototypical size and arm strength to be an elite signal caller in the NFL – but he hardly had the results needed to back up the claim he’d be productive in the pros.

Feels like it’s been forgotten because it happened five years ago, but Jalen Ramsey calling Josh Allen “trash” aged so poorly. pic.twitter.com/1nR5Nab7cw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

But just like that dorky freshman from high school that everyone realized bloomed on prom night, Josh Allen has suddenly become the object of everyone’s desire after a patchy start to his NFL career.

In all fairness to LeBron James’s Browns, they did enjoy a resurgence with Baker Mayfield as their QB1 and now employ Deshaun Watson who’ll suit up once he finishes serving his suspension. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who the Browns took with their other pick, has also turned in two Pro Bowl seasons in his four-year career.