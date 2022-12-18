By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ eyes were glued to the screen for an epic World Cup Final between Argentina and France, which featured individual greatness in the form of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. LeBron was amazed by Mbappe’s two goals in 93 seconds to tie the game in the second half, and then he had to honor Messi after Argentina won in a penalty kick shootout.

James took to Twitter with a GOAT message for Messi:

MESSI 🫡🐐👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina’s win, and he also converted his shootout kick to cap off his incredible performance. This was the first-ever World Cup win for Messi, putting a perfect bow on his illustrious career. The GOAT talk was flying around plenty on Twitter after the epic game, with LeBron James joining the fray with his tweet.

Of course, Messi’s career isn’t over just yet. He continues to show he has plenty left in the tank, and this is not going to be it for him with Argentina. He revealed after the World Cup win that he plans to keep playing for the national team. Does this mean he plans to play for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup? We’ll have to wait and see.

Even if he winds up not playing then, Messi and Argentina will bask in the glory of this victory and all the GOAT adulation. LeBron James knows greatness when he sees it, and he just had to show Messi the love after this legacy-defining moment.

Salute to Lionel Messi!