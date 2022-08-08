LeBron James was so hyped for Sue Bird after the massive crowd turnout in her final regular season home game with the Seattle Storm, so much so that the Los Angeles Lakers star is now thinking of visiting the city for some games.

On Twitter, James shared how ecstatic he was to see Seattle rocking for Bird. He then hinted that he might have to take a trip to the city for some run in to experience that atmosphere and see the crowd support himself.

“Seattle was rockin’ today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer’s out and get a run in!” James wrote.

Now that will definitely be an incredible sight to see for the fans. Maybe LeBron James can join Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver League to truly experience Seattle’s love for basketball? Other players like Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith and Jaden McDaniels have played there recently anyway, and there is certainly room for the Lakers star if he decides to suit up.

It remains to be seen what LeBron will do, but after making that teaser, it will be hard for him not to live up to his words. he still has plenty of time this offseason to take the trip to Seattle and play anyway, so there is no rush for him to go there immediately.

If he doesn’t play in the CrawsOver, maybe he can pair up with Sue Bird and play with the WNBA legend as well!