LeBron James still plans to suit up in Paris.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have turned things around somewhat as the 2023-24 season reaches its All-Star break, with the festivities taking place this past weekend in Indianapolis. James has continued playing at an unprecedented level for someone in his Age 39 season, and the Lakers have made up a bit of ground in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture as the season reaches its intermission.

Of course, after the season's conclusion, all eyes will turn to Paris, where Team USA will look to secure the gold medal for their country against an array of other national squads filled with NBA talent. James had previously acknowledged his commitment to play for the Red White & Blue, and if a recent soundbite is any indication, his thoughts on that commitment haven't changed one bit.

“Yeah, I mean, I told myself before the season when I committed to being a part of the Olympic team, obviously it was all predicated on my health,” James said, per Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation. “As it stands right now, I am healthy enough to be on the team and perform at a level that I knew I could perform at. Like you said, there’s still time left in the season, a third left in the regular season. Obviously, I don’t know what the future holds as far as postseason, whatever the case may be. Like you said, it’s 11 games, but it is 5 1/2 weeks, and it’s more miles put on these tires… I’ve always — if I’m committed, which I am, to Team USA, then I’m going to commit my mind, body and soul to being out there for Team USA.”

The Lakers return to action Thursday vs the Golden State Warriors.