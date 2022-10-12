LeBron James reveals Kobe Bryant’s epic 3-word message after Lakers signing in 2018

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James competed against each other for years, but that didn’t stop the Black Mamba from welcoming LeBron with open arms when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

While Kobe was long retired by that time, he remained an influential figure in the franchise. And so when James decided to take his talents to Hollywood, Kobe’s reaction to the move was something everybody looked forward to seeing.

Now in the latest Lakers documentary from Hulu titled “Legacy,” James opened up the moment he signed with LA and reminisced what Bryant told him at the time. Kobe kept it simply, telling James “You family now.”

Sure enough, that is all what LeBron James needed to hear from the franchise icon. They may have been rivals for a long time, but with his decision, they both have Purple and Gold in their veins starting from that moment.

As everyone knows, James went on to help the Lakers win the championship in 2020–his second season with the Lakers. Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant was not there to see his new LA brother hoist that Larry O’Brien trophy after he passed away in a helicopter accident just months before that.

James is now entering his fifth year with the Lakers. He recently signed a two-year extension with the team which will see him don LA colors until at least the 2023-23 season. He has a player options for the 2024-25 campaign, though the team has repeatedly said they want the superstar forward to retire with them.