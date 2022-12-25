By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

There have been several incredible Christmas Day games in NBA history, but for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, one stands out among the rest: the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors showdown.

On Instagram, James reposted a Bleacher Report graphic declaring that 2016 Cavs-Warriors matchup as the greatest Christmas Day game ever. The Lakers star more than just agreed, as he described it as “THE ABSOLUTE GREATEST.”

Agree with LeBron James here? Which Christmas day game do you think can beat the 2016 #Warriors vs. #Cavs showdown? pic.twitter.com/WuhreS67lc — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) December 25, 2022

Some might say that LeBron James has some bias here. After all, he was part of that game that saw his Wine and Gold take down the Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant-led Warriors. However, he is not exaggerating or overhyping it with his proclamation.

That Cavs-Warriors game is indeed one of the best, if not the greatest Christmas Game ever.

Who could forget how LeBron and the Cavs erased a 14-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to take down the Warriors by just one point, 109-108? The story of the game makes it even more interesting, considering that Golden State was hungry to get its revenge after that historic 2016 NBA Finals when Cleveland came back from a 3-1 deficit.

It has the star power, the narrative and an incredible comeback to be labeled as the best Christmas game in history.

While the Cavs-Warriors rivalry ended when James left Cleveland and joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, that game they played will certainly be remembered forever.

James has another chance to make more Christmas Day history when his Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks on December 25. It certainly doesn’t lack the storyline with James facing one of his favorite players in the NBA today in Luka Doncic.