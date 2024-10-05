LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA, but there is little doubt that the league's all-time leading scorer is still an impact player. He is one of the keys to the Lakers' hopes for making the playoffs and potentially having a memorable postseason run.

James is getting prepared for his 22nd season and his fifth with the Lakers. He has had a notable offseason because he played a huge role for the gold medal win by Team USA in the Paris Olympics. He also saw his son get drafted by the Lakers. Bronny James will likely spend much of his rookie season in the NBA G League, although he may get opportunities with the Lakers on occasion.

The senior James has been one of the greatest team basketball players in NBA history in addition to his scoring exploits. He recently explained in an interview with Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell.

“I like any offense when the ball is flowing, the ball has energy and everybody feels in a good rhythm,” James said. “When you’re moving the ball and sharing the ball, that’s great offense. You don’t need no selfish basketball. There’s no reason. We got too many threats, too many guys out here that know how to play. The best offense is when that ball is popping, that ball is touching the paint, you got two on you, you got a numbers game, you got a 4 on 3 on the back side, you want to keep that moving and get the best shot, not a good shot.”

Lakers hoping for a return to glory

The Lakers made a big change on the bench in the offseason as Darvin Ham was fired and the Lakers hired JJ Redick to take over as head coach. Redick was in the TV booth when the Lakers brought him into the fold, and he is not experienced as a coach.

The Lakers are once again dependent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the keys to their team. The elder James, who will turn 40 in December, averaged 25.7 points last year along with 7.3 rebound and 8.3 assists per game.

Davis is coming off one of his best seasons as he averaged 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. He made the NBA's All-Defensive team and was a second-team All-Star.

In addition to drafting Bronny James, the Lakers also selected Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick overall. Knecht was a sharp shooting guard for the Tennessee Volunteers and he averaged 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds last season.

He will clearly have an opportunity to show off his offensive skills for the Lakers this season.