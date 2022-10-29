LeBron James, Russell Westbrook chime in on Anthony Davis’ early injury problems for Lakers

Anthony Davis has already dealt with injury problems for the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season. Davis has consistently been hampered by various ailments over the past few years as well. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recently commented on Davis’ inability to stay healthy, per SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll.

“(Anthony Davis) has to do what’s best for his body. you know, do what’s best for his body and his mind,” LeBron said. “When his mind is gone, then everything else falls to the wayside. So you know, he has to trust himself.”

“(Davis) is taking care of his body, which is most important and making sure his mind is in the right place, because I think that’s the most important part of any injury,” Westbrook said. “When he comes back, we’ll be ready to go and hopefully, that’s sooner than later.”

The Lakers are off to a dreadful 0-5 start. Their underperformance has been a direct result of shooting woes, inconsistency, and injuries. Anthony Davis is arguably their best player right now. LeBron James is obviously one of the greatest players of all-time, but AD is in the midst of his prime. Los Angeles needs him healthy in order to have any chance of finding success.

LeBron later dropped a truth bomb on Anthony Davis’ injury situation.

“He has to — you know, yes, he wants to play every game, yes, he wants to be out there for our team. But he’s had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years, so he has to trust himself, trust the staff, and not put his body in harm’s way.”

Anthony Davis and the Lakers will look to bounce back as soon as possible.