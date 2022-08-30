As Serena Williams plays in her final tournament in the US Open, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to honor her with a fitting tribute.

On Monday in the first round of the competition, Williams faced Danka Kovinic. LeBron, of course, was tuned in to watch the tennis icon and took to social media to cheer for her. The Lakers star called Serena the “GOAT” on Instagram before giving her another shout-out on Twitter.

LeBron James showing love to Serena Williams in her final #USOpen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7t9i4XLiqV — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 30, 2022

Serena Williams previously announced her retirement from the sport, noting that the US Open would be her final competition. However, she didn’t call it a retirement but rather “evolving away from tennis.”

The whole sports world and many other athletes, not only LeBron James, watched Monday’s showdown as the US Open had a farewell ceremony set for Williams whatever the result of the game would be. Prior to the contest, the competition’s organizers also released a tribute video to honor the most dominant women’s tennis player of the past 20 years or so.

The queen of Queens. pic.twitter.com/WipNUcGL5q — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2022

Williams won her opening match with Kovinic in straight sets, which means we’ll get to see her for at least one more round of tennis. She will be facing world no. 2 Anett Kontaveit next in the second round.

Sure enough, LeBron and many other athletes from various sports are expected to watch what should be another thrilling showdown.