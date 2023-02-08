LeBron James locked in one of the crown jewels of his GOAT argument on Tuesday night, passing fellow Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. It stands to reason that this brings a new dimension to discussions on who the greatest player is in the history of the NBA.

There will always be Michael Jordan supporters who believe his legacy and his 6-0 NBA Finals record cannot be supplanted. There are those who back Kareem as well. But after this record-setting night, there are surely some more fans previously on the fence now rethinking their stances in favor of LeBron James.

Shaquille O’Neal harped on that during his postgame interview with the Lakers star. Asked about what he thinks of the GOAT debate after passing Kareem, LeBron initially left it to the people.

“I’mma let everybody else decide who that is or just talk about it, but it’s great barbershop talk.”

But big ups to Shaq for staying on James to get a definitive answer, forcing him to choose himself over the rest of the field.

“Listen, big fella. Me personally. I’mma take myself,” LeBron said. “I’mma take myself against anybody that’s ever played this game. Everyone’s going to have their favorite. Everyone’s going to decide who their favorite is. But I know what I’ve brought to the table, what I bring to the table every single night.”

Whether you believe LeBron James is the greatest or not, his latest achievement coupled with his already-extensive body of work deserves the utmost respect of every basketball fan.