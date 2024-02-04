Quantcast

Lakers' LeBron James steals Knicks towel, and fans have plenty of questions

The Lakers star donned a Knicks towel after the game.

2 min read
featured-image

The Los Angeles Lakers topped the New York Knicks 113-105 on Saturday night behind 24 points from LeBron James, but it wasn't what James did on the court that has fans talking.

After the game, the Lakers star did his post-game interview with a Knicks towel wrapped around his shoulders, and fans have questions.

Says MJF45, “Wait, why does LeBron have Knicks towel around his neck?”

CP the Artist also questioned why the Lakers star was using the other team's towel – “Why LeBron using a Knicks towel? I thought they use their own”

Jimmyswrld liked it – “Lebron putting that knicks towel on I ain’t gon lie”

Chris Manno wasn't feeling it – “Why’s Lebron got a Knicks towel draped over him man? I still can’t stand this dude.”

Knicks4lyfe thought it was weird that a Lakers player would don a Knicks towel – “Wait a second why is lebron wearing a Knicks towel in the post game??? Is that normal?”

RECOMMENDED
Lakers coach Darvin Ham holding a clipboard
Lakers' Darvin Ham reveals intriguing starting 5 plan with Rui Hachimura after win vs. Knicks

Peter Sampson ·

Lakers' LeBron James saluting. Knicks' Jalen Brunson with smoke coming out his nose and ears
Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson gets ultimate LeBron James respect

Angelo Guinhawa ·

lebron james austin reaves anthony davis lakers jalen brunson knicks
Lakers hail 'great team effort' after defensive masterclass snaps Knicks' nine-game win streak

Michael Corvo ·

Matt put it a succinctly as possible – “Lebron with the Knicks towel. You’re so f*cking annoying dude.”

Before the game, LeBron arrived to the Lakers vs. Knicks game wearing blue and orange shoes, the colors of the New York Knicks. There was trade speculation surrounding James earlier this week when a KTLA reported said that he heard that the Lakers are open to moving off of James in order to start a rebuild. That report was strongly denied by James' agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

James has been averaging 24.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.6 percent shooting from the free throw line this season.

Peter Sampson_headshot

About the Author

Peter Sampson has been covering all things sports (with a focus on the Portland Trail Blazers) for more than a decade, most recently hosting "The Pulse with Peter Sampson" in Afternoon Drive for 750 The Game. Prior to that, he hosted an NBA wrap-up show that aired immediately at the conclusion of every Trail Blazers game. Peter had previous stops at Blazer's Edge and XRAY.FM - where his show "Blazer's Edge Radio" was named "Portland's Best Sports Radio" in the 2017 Willamette Week reader's poll. When he's not telling the stories of your favorite sports team, Peter can be found recording the next garage rock classic in his basement studio, whipping up an authentic Italian meal in the kitchen, or trying to figure out the appeal of Minecraft with his 9-year-old son in the living room.
Google News LogoFollow Us
Apple News LogoSubscribe
Tags: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks