Dwight Howard has a long-standing feud with Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal. These two have gone back and forth for what now feels like an eternity. For his part, Howard seems to now want to end his beef with Shaq, and he believes the best way to do it would be in a wrestling ring.

Howard was a guest on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, and the former Lakers big man had quite a few things to say on the program. However, one of his statements that stood out was when Howard blatantly called out O’Neal to a WrestleMania battle.

It was actually Sharpe who brought up the idea of the match, to which Howard responded with a lot of excitement:

“I like it,” Howard said. “… Guess what? It’s even bigger. WrestleMania is in L.A. this year. Who the king of L.A.? Let’s go Shaq! Let’s go!”

.@DwightHoward calls out @Shaq to fight in WrestleMania 2023 for the King of LA: Superman vs Superman 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQpbV3IBBb — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 1, 2022

Howard recently auditioned for the WWE, and as the ex-Lakers center revealed in the above interview, the company execs absolutely loved what he brought to the table. The 36-year-old himself confirmed that he would like to pursue a wrestling career once he’s done in the NBA, and there’s no better occasion for him to make his WWE debut than in the biggest wrestling spectacle there is.

For his part, Shaq is also no stranger to the WWE. He’s graced the WrestleMania ring in the past, and we can definitely see the Lakers legend returning to the squared circle in the near future — especially amid the fitness journey he’s been in over the past few months.

I, for one, would pay good money to see this fight go down.