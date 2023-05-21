After a couple of late collapses against the Denver Nuggets have left the Los Angeles Lakers down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals, there’s at least one player that hasn’t lost hope: 24-year-old Lonnie Walker IV.

Shuffled in and out of the rotation as the Lakers tried to cement their identity, Walker has been one of L.A.’s better playoff performers when called on. This postseason, the fifth-year shooting guard is averaging 6.5 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

Those averages won’t blow your socks off but as far as role players are concerned, there have been few more effective this postseason, especially for the Lakers.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the way with 23.5 points and 22.7 points per game this postseason, respectively. Yet Walker has the fourth-highest field goal percentage among the Lakers’ rotation players and the third-highest 3-point percentage.

All things considered, the only role players that have brought more to the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, are Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. The 25-year-old Hachimura has averaged 12.3 points per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from 3-point range.

Reaves, a starter for L.A. that’s enjoying a breakout season with the Purple and Gold, is in just his second season. Yet, Reaves has averaged 16.9 points and 4.7 assists per game this postseason, while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from 3-point range.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, because they’ve routinely played 3-guard lineups that take advantage of the lack of speed in Denver’s frontcourt, they haven’t had enough size to contend with the Nuggets. Nonetheless, with players like Walker locked in, L.A. still has a chance to do what’s never been done before.