Christian Wood just agreed to a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, including a player option for the 2024-25 season. While this seems to be good value, NBA insider Marc Stein brought up an interesting point in the aftermath of the reported agreement.

Stein's tweet pointed out a trend the Lakers have experienced in recent years. They have had success signing veterans to minimum contracts, like Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder, who then went on to secure more lucrative deals elsewhere.

The Lakers have had recent success signing veterans to minimum deals (Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder) that led to better contracts elsewhere. Now Christian Wood gets that same opportunity in Hollywood … while the Lakers land a free agent whom they've coveted all summer. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 6, 2023

Monk, who had an impressive stint with the Lakers, secured a substantial contract with the Sacramento Kings. He inked a two-year, $19,418,049 deal, with every penny guaranteed. His annual average salary stands at $9,709,025. In the upcoming 2023-24 season, Monk is set to earn a base salary of $9,945,830, carrying the same figure as his cap hit and dead cap value.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Similarly, Schröder leveraged his Lakers experience to land a significant contract, this time with the Toronto Raptors. His deal spans two years and is worth $25,430,250, with full guaranteed money. Schröder's average annual salary is $12,715,125. In the upcoming 2023-24 season, he will earn a base salary of $12,405,000, again mirroring his cap hit and dead cap value.

As the Lakers continue to build their roster for the upcoming season, the signing of Christian Wood reflects their commitment to strengthening their team's capabilities. However, Stein's observation raises questions about the Lakers' ability to retain players they sign to minimum contracts in the long run.

Christian Wood can use the Lakers to rejuvenate his career

As Christian Wood joins the Lakers, he has a chance to shine and elevate his value in the marketplace. The Lakers, who have coveted Wood throughout the summer, offer him ample minutes and opportunities to showcase his talents. If he excels during his stint in Los Angeles, Wood could potentially earn a more substantial contract when he hits free agency in 2024.

Notably, Wood has been among few players 6-foot-10 or taller who have made 100 three-pointers in each of the past two seasons. Wood's presence provides the Lakers with significant frontline versatility and depth.