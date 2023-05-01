A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers will need all the help they can get in the second round when they battle a scorching-hot Steph Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors. LA will need to have every man healthy in their battle against a Dubs side that is also at relatively full strength. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they could be without backup big man Mo Bamba when these two teams face off in their series opener on Tuesday night.

Mo Bamba injury status for Game 1 vs. Warriors

At the moment, Bamba is listed as questionable to play in Game 1 due to an ankle injury, per Lakers beat reporter Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. He’s officially been diagnosed with a sore left ankle, which doesn’t sound overly serious. However, it could still force the 7-foot center to sit out Tuesday’s pivotal matchup.

Mo Bamba is obviously no star and he isn’t exactly a key rotational piece for the Lakers. He logged his most minutes in the postseason thus far in LA’s series-clinching Game 6 victory against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, but Mo’s nine minutes of action came during garbage time with the Lakers already up big. He’s also averaged less than 10 minutes of action per game during the regular season following his NBA trade deadline move from the Orlando Magic.

Be that as it may, the Lakers will still want to have as many warm bodies available as possible against a Warriors side that just took out the No. 2 seed Sacramento Kings in the first round. This is going to be quite a series for sure.