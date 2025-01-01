Los Angeles Lakers fans can be very critical of the players on the team, and that possibly could have an effect on that player's value down the line. Patrick Beverley believes so, as he recently discussed D'Angelo Russell getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Russell has received criticism for his player on the Lakers for the past two seasons, and his numbers also took a dip this season.

“The Lakers fans, the real ones, they know basketball because they’ve seen a lot, they’ve been through a lot,” Beverley said on his podcast. “What they don’t understand is their effect on making their own team better. They talk so bad about their players that they actually decrease their value.

“No one is trying to help the Lakers, but when you have a fan base that a guy shoots bad, everyone goes on Twitter, everyone sees everything. I don’t give a f—k what type of player you are. Everyone goes on Twitter, and they crush guys and they decrease their value. Now you want your team to get better but you’ve put a mother f—-er down so bad that every mother f—er around the NBA hears it. It’s the only thing the media is talking about is that, next thing you know a player that you could’ve gotten 2 side pieces for, now you only get 1 piece for.”

Beverley knows the business of the game, especially being on the Lakers after he was traded to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba.

Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell to the Nets

The Lakers made a move to improve their wing depth, acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets. Finney-Smith has been a solid three-and-D player throughout his career, and he should be able to help the Lakers this season as they've been trying to get better for months.

As for Russell, he is now back with the Nets, where he once played and helped get to the playoffs, but this time around, it looks like they don't have a goal of reaching the postseason this year. Russell will be big for the Nets since they don't have a point guard after trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors. By the end of the season, it'll be interesting to see if this trade helped both the Nets and Lakers or if one team came out better than the other.