Patrick Beverley had a 3-word reaction to Lakers’ first win – and honestly, same

It might have taken six games, but the Los Angeles Lakers have finally won their first game of the 2022-23 season. Sure enough, it was a sweet victory for Patrick Beverley and the rest of the team following a rather forgettable start.

After taking down the Denver Nuggets on Sunday to improve to 1-5, Beverley took to Twitter to breathe a sigh of relief. He kept his reaction simple, saying “that felt good.”

And it sure should be. After all, the Lakers played their best game of the campaign so far. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the team to victory, while Russell Westbrook was efficient in his bench role and finished with 18 points, eight boards and eight dimes. The explosive guard even had the best plus-minus on the team (18), showing that LA might have just found the perfect spot for him.

Of course it is just the first win for the Lakers and they have a tough road waiting for them if they want to catch up with the top dogs in the West. Nonetheless, breaking their slump and beating a contender like the Nuggets is definitely a step in the right direction for the franchise.

For now Patrick Beverley and the Lakers can relish the victory before they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. That will be another big challenge, with Zion Williamson and the Pels clicking really well this year.