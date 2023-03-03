The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be retiring Pau Gasol’s number 16 on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies. There should be plenty of former Lakers in attendance for this ceremony, and Gasol’s run in purple and gold was terrific and brought a couple of NBA titles to the franchise.

Ahead of his retirement ceremony, Pau Gasol was hit with an epic honor in his hometown of Sant Boi, Barcelona.

Pau Gasol's hometown of Sant Boi, Barcelona put up a giant No. 16 jersey ahead of his number retirement on March 7 💜💛 (📸: @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/IARqXUhnfC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

That is quite the honor for Gasol, and who knows where they got a jersey that big or how it was made. Here’s a short clip of them putting it up in Barcelona.

Muy chulo este homenaje que ha preparado hoy @NBAspain a @paugasol, colgando su camiseta en el ayuntamiento de Sant Boi de Llobregat. Buena idea y bien ejecutada.#GraciasPau pic.twitter.com/lBVzxe8m8u — David Sardinero (@davidsardinero) March 3, 2023

Gasol made his NBA debut with the Memphis Grizzlies before joining the Lakers, so it’s only fitting that his number is retired against Memphis in Los Angeles.

Pau Gasol’s resume is impressive. He’s a six-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-Pro, and a two-time NBA Champion as well as the 2001-2002 NBA Rookie of the Year. He finished his career with a brief stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his days as a Laker were the best of his career. Gasol was also named a finalist for the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Gasol spent seven years with the Lakers and was a centerpiece next to Kobe Bryant, so his number hanging in the rafters is an unquestionable decision from the organization.

It should be an emotional night for Pau Gasol and everybody in the building, and it would have been better if Kobe was in attendance. Nonetheless, his hometown in Barcelona is paying tribute to Gasol, and that is quite the way to pay respect to one of the best players in Barcelona’s history.