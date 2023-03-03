The Los Angeles Lakers have already been dealt a huge injury blow, losing LeBron James for an extended period of time. But as the Lakers continue to make their push to the playoffs, Los Angeles will at least have Anthony Davis on the floor.

Davis is listed as probable for the Lakers’ Friday matchup against the Timberwolves, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Dennis Shroeder will be active alongside Davis while James and D’Angelo Russell have both been ruled out.

The Lakers big man sat out Los Angeles’ 123-117 win over the Thunder on Wednesday. Not only was it the second half of a back-t0-back, but Davis is currently dealing with a right foot stress injury. However, after a couple days of rest, Davis will be ready to return to the court for the Lakers.

His play will be crucial for Los Angeles down the stretch. LeBron James will be out for at least the next three weeks as he battles back from his foot injury. If the Lakers want to make the playoffs, Davis will have to be at his best.

Anthony Davis has appeared in just 38 games for LA this season. However, he has been impressive when on the floor, averaging 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. If the regular season were over, Davis would set a new career-high in rebounds per game. He sits just behind LeBron for the team lead in points per game.

The Lakers are currently 11th in the Western Conference with their 30-33 record. They’ll need Davis healthy and performing well against the Timberwolves and beyond to reach the postseason.