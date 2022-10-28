The Los Angeles Lakers are still in search of their first win of the season. They are 0-4 as they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Friday night. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook missed Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets with a hamstring injury.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, he is likely to suit up Friday.

“Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves.” Westbrook was seen at shoot around and appeared to move well around the court. The Lakers could certainly use any help they can get. Even though, it’s hard to know exactly how helpful Westbrook can be. That could be why according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are planning on bringing him off the bench.

In three games this year, he is averaging just 10.3 points per game on just 29 percent shooting from the floor. Those numbers certainly won’t help a struggling Lakers offense. Los Angeles is dead last in the NBA in scoring, averaging just 102 points per game. They just posted the worst shooting percentage from three-point range over any four-game span in NBA history (min. 125 attempts) on Wednesday.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin noted that the Lakers used LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker and Damian Jones as their starting five at shoot around. However, Davis is listed as questionable with a back injury. If he is unable to go, the Lakers might be forced to start Russell Westbrook.

Either way, things are a mess in Los Angeles and it’s hard to see a fix.