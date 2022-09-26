Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench

As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.

Right now, the Lakers are preparing for any and all eventualities. This includes the possibility of having Russ come off the bench behind the team’s new-look backcourt.

For his part, however, it seems as though Westbrook might actually be open to the prospect of playing a Sixth Man role for the Lakers (via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski):

“I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win,” Westbrook said. “I’m prepared for whatever comes my way.”

It’s one thing to say it, but will Russell Westbrook actually do it? Russ said all the right things when he joined the Lakers last summer, and we all know how his first season with the team turned out.

Right now, though, it seems that the Lakers have no other choice but to buy in on what Westbrook is saying here. The same is the case for Russ himself, who actually has no other option but to accept whatever role new coach Darvin Ham gives him.

One thing you can say for sure is that it’s looking like 2022-23 won’t be short in drama for the Lakers. Yet again.