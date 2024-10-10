Despite some positive reports coming out of training camp, the first two preseason games have done no favors for Bronny James' fan perception. Nevertheless, there remains plenty of hullabaloo surrounding his eventual regular-season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, when he steps on the court alongside his father, LeBron James, it will be the first father-son duo to play a single minute of action together in NBA history.

It seems as though the Lakers won't be taking their sweet time when it comes to giving Bronny his debut. In fact, Shams Charania of ESPN revealed that the Lakers could give LeBron and Bronny their historic moment as soon as their opening night clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

“We're going to be seeing history very very soon. The expectation on the Lakers is that they're debut together, the first father-son duo in NBA history to play at the same time in a game will be as soon as opening night,” Charania said on ESPN's Get Up.

However, Charania clarified that the Lakers' plans are still subject to change.

“That is the plan, that is the hope. But again, it's up to JJ Redick, LeBron James, and I guess, their comfortability. JJ Redick has said publicly that he's gonna involve both Bronny and LeBron James in that process,” Charania added.

That historic moment may be more likely to happen in the event of a blowout, and judging from the Timberwolves' 124-107 win over the Lakers during their preseason opener, there is a possibility that the game ends up being lopsided.

From the look of things at the moment, Bronny does not appear to be ready at all for a non-garbage time role on the Lakers, especially if they have ambitions to contend in the stacked Western Conference. This is not to say that he doesn't have a future in the NBA; but for now, he appears to be in huge need of some time to develop in the G-League.

At the end of the day, Bronny's eventual Lakers debut will be cause for celebration. It might take another lifetime for there to be another father-son duo to team up in any professional sports league, let alone in the NBA.

Lakers on the precipice of history

LeBron James made it clear plenty of times in the past that one of his biggest goals in his career is to spend some of his playing years with his children. Now, LeBron is one day closer to making that dream a reality. Bronny is now on the Lakers, nepotism allegations notwithstanding, and barring an unforeseen turn of events, the first father and son duo in NBA history will be stepping foot together on the court in the first week of the 2024-25 season.

LeBron reaching this point is a testament to his unparalleled longevity. He was only starting his sophomore season when his first son was born, and yet here he remains, being one of the biggest stars in the NBA who isn't done yet in his goal of winning another championship.

Love him or hate him, LeBron deserves plenty of respect for taking care of his body to the point that he has made a very ambitious dream of his come true. And what better way for the Lakers star to spend the final years of his Hall of Fame career than to enjoy them with Bronny.