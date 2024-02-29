A late-game scoring surge from LeBron James propelled the Darvin Ham-led Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed win over the Los Angeles Clippers. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard did all that they could but The King managed to show up when his team needed him the most. This impressive performance caught the attention of many, including Skip Bayless.
LeBron James' most famous critic could not help but drop huge praise for him after the impressive win over a tough Clippers defense. Skip Bayless gave his flowers to the Lakers legend through a post on X.
“Great game by LeBron James,” were all the words he could muster up after the 39-year-old posted insane numbers.
This prompted some Lakers fans to blast Bayless for not giving enough credit to James. Statements like, “Lebron really had an immaculate game to get props from old man Skip. In the famous words of Shannon; Virtuoso,” and, “Great game is an incredible understatement,” were thrown around after the Lakers completed their comeback win.
Some fans were either very surprised that James got his props, “Excuse me what?” while others were camping on Bayless' account to see if he would do anything, “We’ll we’ve been waiting for you….”
Doing all of this in his 21st year in the league is insane. James still has a lot of juice left in the tank and this game against the Clippers proves it.
The King leads the Lakers past the Clippers
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden combined for 49 points which looked an insurmountable lead. Terance Mann also followed suit with 16 points and a dunk over Anth0ny Davis. But, none of that mattered when James locked in and blazed up for the Lakers. The King knocked down 13 out of his 21 shots from the field for 34 points. He then proceeded to drop eight assists while also grabbing six rebounds to end the game.
This all helped the Lakers win their seventh game out of the last 10 matchups. They are only one game away from usurping the Sacramento Kings for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Will they be able to accomplish that and climb higher in the standings?