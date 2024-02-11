Will Spencer Dinwiddie get his incentive?

There are things that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to have a hard time chasing. LeBron James will always be compared to Michael Jordan and the only way to usurp the Chicago Bulls legend would be to notch more Larry O'Brien trophies. Spencer Dinwiddie also has to work hard for something after he joined the Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis-led squad. Although, it may be a head-scratcher for some.

Bobby Marks of ESPN disclosed an odd clause in Spencer Dinwiddie's new contract with the Lakers. He can receive up to $1,554,655 for the 2023-24 season. However, only $1,554,654 is the base salary for the deal. The remaining $1 is an incentive for when he wins an NBA championship with LeBron James, Darvin Ham, and Anthony Davis. No, that was not a typo. If the Lakers win, Dinwiddie only receives an extra dollar for his efforts.

Dinwiddie was the only significant acquisition that the Lakers made during the span of the NBA Trade Deadline and buyout market. The 30-year-old's contract is looking very affordable considering his averages for the season. He can give the Lakers 12.6 points on a 39.1% clip from all three levels of scoring. Not to mention, he also drops six assists per contest and grabs 3.3 rebounds.

He may have a hilarious clause in his Lakers contract but that does not define how much he can do to propel this team back into title contention. The Lakers currently sit ninth in the Western Conference and will have all the time to recalibrate their schemes to get a better seeding come the postseason.