Television commentator Stephen A. Smith is holding nothing back. Smith is disgusted by how the Los Angeles Lakers performed on the night LeBron James reached 40,000 career points. The TV personality says the team's performance is consistent with what happens on big nights for the franchise.
"I'm quite disgusted [in the Lakers]… The night Kobe [Bryant's] statue was revealed, they lost. LeBron James passes 40,000 points, they lose that game… It seems like the big moments the Lakers don't measure up to."
“It seems like the big moments the Lakers don't measure up to,” Smith said following the Lakers' 124-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Smith also brought up the fact that the Lakers lost on the night Kobe Bryant's statue was revealed.
LeBron James scored 26 points and added 9 assists for the Lakers on Saturday night, when he reached the 40,000 point milestone. He is the only player to ever reach 40,000 career NBA points. It was a memorable night for James, who celebrated with his daughter Zhuri to commemorate the moment. The long-time veteran was also given tributes by several NBA players, including Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
The moment was perhaps the most memorable to happen in a year to be mostly forgotten. The Lakers are a mere 33-29 on the season, good for only 10th in the Western Conference. The Lakers need to put a string of wins together to get back in the playoff picture in the West this season.
James is doing what he can to help the team. LeBron is averaging 25 points and 7 rebounds a game this season for the Lakers. James is showing no signs of slowing down, despite his more than 20 years in the league. James is also about to turn 40-years old, and has indicated that he knows retirement isn't too far away for him.
But retirement isn't coming too soon. The Lakers next play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, and James will certainly be ready to play.