Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and plenty of NBA stars loved Austin Reaves’ swag and performance on Sunday as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers take Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Reaves finished the game with 23 points, three rebounds and four assists in the contest. However, it was his fourth quarter work that really turned heads. Not only did he go 5-of-5 from the field in the period for 14 points, but he also taunted the Grizzlies with an “I’M HIM” declaration that got everyone buzzing.

Damian Lillard himself was blown away by what Reaves did, and a lot of other stars followed suit in heaping praise on the Lakers youngster.

“Austin Reaves getting that bag this summer.. My boy cookin!!” Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young wrote on Twitter.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma added, “Hillbilly ommmmggg.”

“Reaves turnt up!” Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. shared.

Here are more reactions to Reaves’ big night from his NBA peers:

“I’m Him” 😂😂😂🔥🔥 — Trendon Watford (@trendonw) April 16, 2023

Austin Reaves going crazy rn — Malcolm Miller (@MalcMili13) April 16, 2023

AUSTIN POWERS!!!! — 7even (@iAmSJ) April 16, 2023

Austin Reaves was phenomenal in the game, and there’s no doubt he played a big role in the Lakers’ 128-112 win. It would have been difficult for LA to even pull away against the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies in the fourth quarter had it not been for Reaves.

The Purple and Gold will need Reaves to keep the same energy and momentum heading Game 2 as they look to make it a 2-0 lead before the series shifts to LA. But based on what he has shown and the confidence he is exuding, the Lakers faithful don’t have anything to be worried about.