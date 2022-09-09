Lil Wayne is a big fan of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. There’s just no denying that especially after the rap icon made a rather ambitious claim about LA’s title hopes this season.

As far as Lil Wayne is concerned, the Lakers can win it all this year. He made his belief abundantly clear during a recent guesting on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Beyond being a fan I believe we can go all the way,” he said. “I believe the Lakers can go as far as ‘Bron take ’em. And as far as AD’s healthy.”

Skip could barely believe Lil Wayne’s statement here and the renowned broadcaster had to do a double take. Unmoved, the 39-year-old rapper doubled down on his claim while also pointing out one major caveat — that both LeBron and Anthony Davis remain healthy throughout the season.

Lil Wayne, however, also admitted that he has some hesitation with regard to AD:

“I trust ‘Bron, I’m not sure about AD and his health,” he said. “I trust ‘Bron.”

When asked if he trusted Davis’ motor and his desire to play, Lil Wayne backtracked a bit and said that he does.

“The Lakers can go as far as LeBron & AD can take them and I trust LeBron.” Lil Wayne has high hopes for the Lakers this season 💜💛pic.twitter.com/HxFeHYpapS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Let’s not forget that the last time LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both healthy for the most part of the season, the Lakers won a chip. This is exactly what Lil Wayne is banking on.

The trio also discussed the Russell Westbrook factor. Shannon Sharpe animatedly argued that he believes Russ could be a major hindrance to the Lakers’ success this year. Sharpe thinks that not even a healthy LeBron and AD would be enough to offset that major issue.