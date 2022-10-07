LeBron James is a huge fan of Halloween. As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t be insane to think that this happens to be his favorite time of the year. What’s actually insane is the Halloween setup the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has at home.

LeBron took to social media to flex the redecorations they’ve done at home for the upcoming holiday. It’s definitely flex-worthy so you can’t really blame King James for showing it off (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

LeBron and the James household went all out for Halloween 😳👻 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/Onqm6KrBrC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2022

As he said, they definitely went “insane” this year with that epic Halloween display. As soon as you get in the driveway, a huge Pennywise figure will greet you, complete with the clown’s spooky laugh. The Annabelle doll also makes an appearance, and so does Michael Myers of the Halloween movie series. I wonder where Freddy Kruger and Jason Voorhees are?

LeBron James also gave us a closer look at their life-sized Michael Myers figure that also happens to be doing a stabbing motion using a bloody knife:

Talk about going all out. What makes this even more insane is the fact that Halloween is still more than three weeks away. Then again, if you’re going to spend this much money on decorations (I’m pretty sure that LeBron James hired a professional crew to set this all up), might as well make the most out of your investment, right?

One thing you can say for sure is that the kids are going to love their Trick-or-Treat trip to the James household this year.