As the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies and prepare for Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement on Tuesday, there’s one notable absentee: LeBron James.

James, obviously, is currently nursing a foot injury and is expected to be out for multiple weeks. However, his latest absence is a bit shocking for a multitude of reasons. One, he has been attending games in the past despite his injury to show his support to the team. Second, it’s quite a special day for the LA fan base since it’s a chance to honor one of the team’s legends in Gasol.

Apparently, however, LeBron’s absence is for medical reasons, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. He has been excused from team activities as well as he rest and recovers from his injury.

Interestingly, though, some fans couldn’t help but point out that James’ absence is because of his son’s game for Sierra Canyon. Bronny James and the Trailblazers play Notre Dame in the Regional Final, with a spot in the 2023 CIF Division I State Final on the line.

With that said, many are expecting LeBron to watch the showdown instead and show his support to his child. LeBron has been hyping his son over the last few days, and his latest social media activity on Tuesday also featured his eldest son.

It’s hard to blame LeBron James for choosing his son’s game over the Lakers’ meeting with the Grizzlies and Gasol’s retirement. After all, he has always prioritized his family and has made sure to be there for his children. Unfortunately for the Lakers star, there will certainly be other who’ll take issue with it.