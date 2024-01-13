Shaq explains why he'd never want to be the Lakers' head coach.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham might be on the hot seat. If that's the case, the franchise could be searching for a new head coach sooner, rather than later. With that in mind, Shaq was asked if he'd ever consider coaching LA. His answer might just surprise you.

While discussing the topic on The Big podcast, Shaq revealed he has no interest in ever coaching the Lakers. The former superstar center claims he'd “never” take the job. However, his reasoning is absolutely hilarious.

“No, never. You know why? ‘Cause I smack people. If I tell you to do something and you don't do it, I'm just gonna smack you.”

Yeah, that probably wouldn't fly in the Lakers organization. Or, really any business place for that matter. Also, could you imagine being slapped by Shaq? His hand is the size of a baking sheet. If I were to be slapped by O'Neal I'd probably end up in the hospital with a coma for several months. No thanks!

Despite Shaq's hilarious response, the Lakers might need to hit the panic button soon. Darvin Ham's squad just isn't getting the job done even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. The team is currently 19-20 on the season after getting blown out by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The good news is the Lakers aren't too far back in the playoff race. Especially now that the league utilizes the play-in system for the postseason. There's enough time in the season for Los Angeles to turn things around. But the clock is certainly ticking.