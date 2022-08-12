Lakers’ strong belief on ability to upgrade roster with Russell Westbrook trade

A Russell Westbrook trade is a top priority of the Los Angeles Lakers. It is the clearest way to shake up (and hopefully improve) the roster. Although numerous different trade scenarios have been reported and rumored throughout the offseason, the Lakers

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are confident that they have plenty of avenues for a Westbrook trade. Although it might take trades for Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell to go down for a Westbrook trade to become more viable, LA is ready to pounce.

“If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded, the space to make a Westbrook trade probably opens a little wider with the costs getting cleared,” Woike writes. “Lakers sources insist they have options beyond the ones that have been reported (Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and others). Time should better reveal those once the bigger moves get made.”

Westbrook’s trade value is incredibly unclear. He only has one more year left on his contract (worth a whopping $47 million) and his abilities, while still better than most players, are in the decline.

If Westbrook does remain with the Lakers, the team is eager for him to improve his scoring efficiency. Keeping the former MVP and hoping for better injury luck is not in the team’s best favor, as they still have to contend for a championship wit LeBron James.

Both sides seem done with each other, though. Westbrook’s time on the Lakers may stretch into the 2022-23 season but it may not last too long.