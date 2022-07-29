The only way LeBron James would push for Lakers exit

The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to run it back in 2022-2023 following their disastrous 2021-2022 season. LeBron James is ready to lead the Lakers back to the postseason, however, he could push for an exit. But Lakers fans don’t need to fret just yet, as he likely wouldn’t push for an exit until the 2024 campaign. But why would he want to leave in the first place?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Bronny James would be the reason for a potential LeBron James exit, via the Stein Line.

“The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an L.A. exit,” Stein wrote.

Bronny James is expected to be drafted despite his stock taking a hit earlier this year. However, he may not go in the early rounds. But the fact that he’s LeBron James’ son will lead to plenty of interest.

It would be special to see LeBron and Bronny James team up with one another. They would be the biggest father-son duo in sports since Ken Griffey Jr and Sr. Everyone would love watching LeBron toss alley-oops to Bronny and vice-versa in an NBA game.

At 37 years old, LeBron James’ body will need to hold up over the next couple of years in order for this to come to fruition. But he’s still in great shape for his age.

As aforementioned, LeBron is expected to remain on the Lakers for the next couple of seasons at least.