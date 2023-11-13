The Lakers and Clippers are both struggling to find their footing, resulting in their freefall down the NBA Power Rankings.

Anyone who said that the NBA In-Season Tournament would be a flop was completely wrong. So far, these games have been competitive, they've been fun to watch, and the players have seemed to really buy into the idea of competing for something early on in the year. Every one of these games has had a playoff-like atmosphere to it and some of these big matchups have given us a better idea of where the hierarchy stands in the NBA Power Rankings.

Just this past week, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns delivered us with a thrilling in-season tournament game, as did the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. A matchup featuring the last two championship organizations, the Nuggets, who were without Jamal Murray, were able to come away with a home win over the Warriors, who were without Draymond Green.

Looking at this past Tuesday's and Friday's in-season tournament games, home teams posted a 14-9 record, once again proving that the talent gap across the league has closed tremendously. Due to some blowout victories, the average margin of victory in these 23 in-season tournament games was about 9.3 points.

What's crazy about the NBA right now is the fact that there are a couple of teams that have slightly separated themselves at the top of the Eastern and Western Conference standings. You have the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the East, then the Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks at the top of the West.

Everyone else is practically lumped together, including teams that we believed were the championship contenders entering the year. While we have learned a little bit about contending teams such as the Nuggets and Celtics, we have also learned about the weaknesses of other teams, specifically those in Los Angeles.

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have their respective fan bases uneasy due to some recent lackluster performances. The Lakers have been dealing with injuries on their bench and as a result, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been their only source of offense the last couple of weeks. Walking across Crypto.com Arena to the opposite locker room, the Clippers have gone 0-4 since James Harden was inserted into the starting lineup.

Two organizations with high title aspirations, the Lakers and Clippers certainly have a lot to work on after the first few weeks of the 2023-24 season.

More in-season tournament games are set to take place this upcoming week and the NBA Power Rankings continue to see major changes, including three new teams entering the top 10. Not to mention, a familiar name finds themselves at the peak of the rankings once again.

1. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2023-24 Record: 8-2, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (11/14), at NOP (11/17), at CLE (11/19)

Denver went 2-1 this past week, picking up two home victories over the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors. However, they have been without star point guard Jamal Murray over these last three games and will be without him for the foreseeable future due to a right hamstring strain. “His injury is not one- or two-game injury,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said recently, via ESPN. “That's what I do know. This is something that will be longer than we would like.”

With Murray expected to miss a few weeks of action with his hamstring injury, the weight of this franchise has once again fallen on Nikola Jokic's shoulders. If there is one player in the league capable of carrying his team, it is Jokic, and he's proven that by averaging 35.3 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game this past week. Jokic will be named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday afternoon and the Nuggets will continue to learn about what they truly have in terms of depth with Murray out. Perhaps we will understand more about Denver's potential and their spot in the NBA Power Rankings without Murray this upcoming week, as they will play three teams all vying for a playoff spot.

2. Philadelphia 76ers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 8-1, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (11/14), vs. BOS (11/15), at ATL (11/17), at BKN (11/19)

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their first game of the season in Milwaukee on October 26. The Sixers have not lost since. Joel Embiid is still playing like the league's MVP with his heroics on offense and without James Harden, Tyrese Maxey has become the clear-cut choice for who will be a first-time All-Star this season. Maxey has been spectacular and he put himself alongside Hall of Fame company in the 76ers' recent victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

Tallying 50 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven made threes, Maxey became the second-youngest Sixer to score 50 points in a game, trailing only Allen Iverson. Maxey and Embiid have powered the Sixers to having the third-best offense in the league and Philadelphia's depth continues to be the backbone of the organization. With a recent win over the Celtics and riding an eight-game win streak, it's clear to see why this team is ranked second in this week's NBA Power Rankings.

3. Boston Celtics (-2)

2023-24 Record: 7-2, Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (11/13), at PHI (11/15), at TOR (11/17), at MEM (11/19)

Losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers is how the Celtics began this past week. Although there was nothing flashy about their wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors, the Celtics still remain one of the most balanced teams in the entire league. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday have been virtually unstoppable, as it always seems like someone new leads the pack offensively every game.

We cannot forget Derrick White and his contributions either, as White is truly one of the better two-way guards in the league alongside Holiday. Boston currently ranks third in defensive rating and fourth in offensive rating, hence why they are still heavily regarded as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. You can't win every game over the course of an 82-game schedule, which is why the C's fell slightly in the rankings. Even if they suffer some losses this upcoming week, the Celtics are still going to remain at the top of the rankings because of how complete they are.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (+17)

2023-24 Record: 7-2, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (11/14), at PHX (11/15), at NOP (11/18)

Look, maybe I was wrong about the Minnesota Timberwolves. Entering the year, this looked like a team that would once again struggle on offense and not really have an identity outside of giving the ball to Anthony Edwards and getting out of the way. To this point in the season, it is clear that the Wolves are the best defensive team in the league. Their frontcourt pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert is also finally beginning to look like what executive Tim Connelly imagined when he first pulled the trigger on the Gobert trade in 2022.

Edwards is the soul of this team and so far, he's having an MVP-like season. All of a sudden, the Timberwolves look like one of the best teams in the league and it's not like they are beating up on struggling, rebuilding teams. Just this past week, the Wolves took down the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans on their home court, plus they picked up a road win in Chase Center against the Warriors on Sunday evening. Their six-game road streak is currently tied for the second-longest in the league right now, making Minnesota one of the hottest teams in the NBA Power Rankings.

5. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 8-2, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (11/14), at WAS (11/15), at MIL (11/18), vs. SAC (11/19)

Luka Doncic has been amazing and once again, the Dallas Mavericks are a team that depends on their superstar. What's fascinating about the Mavs is that head coach Jason Kidd has been able to turn his group into the second-best offensive team in the league after struggling to score down the stretch last season. Kyrie Irving continues to get better next to Doncic and not enough good things can be said about the life rookie Dereck Lively II has given Dallas' frontcourt.

Even though they are 8-2 and off to a terrific start, Dallas has only played three teams that currently own a record of .500 or better, going 2-1 in such games. The Mavs are going to be tested in the next couple of weeks, especially with their next two sets of games each being back-to-backs. Not to mention, five of Dallas' next six games are on the road.

6. Golden State Warriors (-3)

2023-24 Record: 6-5, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (11/14), vs. OKC (11/16), vs. OKC (11/18)

Golden State has dropped three straight games after defeating the Pistons last Monday. While they are now 6-5, the Warriors could easily be 9-2, or 8-3 at the very least. The Warriors have been unable to close out some tight games late in the fourth quarter and shockingly enough, the questions for this organization lie on the offensive end of the floor. Through 11 games, Stephen Curry is the only player on the Warriors to record 20-plus points in a game and he alone has outscored the rest of Golden State's starters in two different games this season.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are averaging just 26.6 combined points per game and have shot a combined 29.7 percent from three-point range. That's not going to cut it if the Warriors are to contend for another title, regardless of how well the bench has played early on in the year. These two are the key to the Warriors unlocking their full potential and until the Warriors can figure out their shooting woes, a sentence I never thought I would have to type with Curry and Thompson on the roster, Golden State will continue to struggle. Despite going 1-3 this past week, the Warriors only dropped three spots in the NBA Power Rankings because all three of these losses came down to the last few possessions.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2023-24 Record: 6-4, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (11/14), at GSW (11/16), at GSW (11/18), at POR (11/19)

It seems like the Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing to improve each and every week, which isn't entirely surprising seeing as they are a young team who continue to gain experience playing with one another. This core group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Luguentz Dort all play with a sense of confidence that is much higher than what would be expected from a bunch of guys in their early 20s. As long as SGA is on the court, the Thunder have a chance to win any game they play.

One of the better offensive teams in the league, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder can improve over the next month or so on the defensive end of the floor. They have the length and athleticism to really wear down their opponents, which is why Oklahoma City can become one of the most complete teams in the league. The Thunder can really make a statement and move further up the NBA Power Rankings with two wins on the road over the Warriors this week.

8. Indiana Pacers (+6)

2023-24 Record: 6-4, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (11/14), vs. ORL (11/19)

Just last season, the Indiana Pacers were a team that did not have much of an identity on offense outside of Tyrese Haliburton creating opportunities for himself and others as a double-double threat. This season, Haliburton looks like one of the best floor generals in the league and he has put Indiana at the top of the NBA in terms of offensive rating. Myles Turner is quietly having an All-Star-like start to the season, Jalen Smith has been one of the best bench players in the league, and the Pacers have eight different players averaging at least 8.0 points per game. As a team, the Pacers are shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range, both of which rank second in the league.

The name of the game is to outscore your opponents and Indiana has done that more times than not through the early portion of the schedule. What's crazy is that they have scored over 120 points in eight of their first ten games this season. The Pacers are definitely a team that can make some noise in the Eastern Conference this season, especially since they do not necessarily play through one player.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (+4)

2023-24 Record: 4-5, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (11/13), at POR (11/15), vs. DET (11/17), vs. DEN (11/19)

When the season began, the Cleveland Cavaliers were banged up with Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland both out of the lineup. Then Donovan Mitchell was dealing with some soreness. With their full lineup healthy and available, the Cavaliers have been up and down at times, but they're starting to look like the 50-win team they were a season ago. Once again a strong defensive team, Caris LeVert and Max Strus have been sturdy secondary scorers for Cleveland, providing them with the shooting depth they did not have a season ago.

This upcoming week is going to be a big one for the Cavs, as they have an opportunity to begin separating themselves from the middle of the pack in the East. With opportunities to beat the Sacramento Kings and the Nuggets, Cleveland could vault themselves into the top 5 of the NBA Power Rankings by going 4-0 this week.

2023-24 Record: 5-4, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (11/13), at TOR (11/15), at CHA (11/17), vs. DAL (11/18)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unbelievable for the Milwaukee Bucks and it would not be surprising to see him earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after scoring 140 total points in the Bucks' last four games. However, this team has been very streaky to begin the year and once again, the narrative surrounds the lack of production outside of Giannis. Damian Lillard has missed the last two games with a calf injury, so you cannot necessarily blame him, but what's going on with Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Khris Middleton?

These three are the X-factors in terms of the Bucks possibly contending for another title and none of the three have contributed to winning early on in the year. Tie in the Bucks being a bottom-tier defensive team and all of a sudden, the team we thought would be a force in the East looks no different than the rest of the field. Much like the Cavs, Milwaukee has a big week ahead of them with favorable matchups to help them get back on track. Should the Bucks struggle against any of the four teams they play, we will need to start having serious conversations about whether this team can actually compete for a championship.

11. Miami Heat (+11)

2023-24 Record: 6-4, Upcoming schedule: at CHA (11/14), vs. BKN (11/16), at CHI (11/18)

Without their depth from a season ago, the Miami Heat began the 2023-24 season with a 1-4 record. Erik Spoelstra's bunch has since won five straight games and it still seems like the Heat are tinkering with their lineups. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have both appeared on the injury report through the weeks and Tyler Herro figures to be out a handful of weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. No matter what changes with their roster, the Heat just always seem to figure out a way to surprise us.

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has started to look comfortable in his role and perhaps we are beginning to see a resurgence from Duncan Robinson, who was in and out of the rotation last season. Miami is just a scrappy team that tends to always be in big games, no matter how many points they may trail by. The Heat are resilient, which is why they have come out of nowhere to fly up the NBA Power Rankings.

12. Atlanta Hawks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 5-4, Upcoming schedule: at DET (11/14), vs. NYK (11/15), vs. PHI (11/17), vs. IND (11/21)

The story of the Atlanta Hawks through the first few weeks of the 2023-24 season has been the secondary play of Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and Saddiq Bey. These three players have really stepped up alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, providing the Hawks with stability and assurance on both ends of the court. Johnson has proven to be one of the league's most improved players and it's not hard to believe he will continue to grow into this team's third-best option offensively.

Factor in that the Hawks are making the most field goals per game and all of a sudden, Atlanta looks like the playoff threat they were a few years ago. With wins over the Timberwolves and Bucks early on, the Hawks have proven that they can deal with lengthier and stronger teams. Wins against the New York Knicks and 76ers this upcoming week will further cement this point.

13. Houston Rockets (+15)

2023-24 Record: 6-3, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (11/17), at LAL (11/19)

The Houston Rockets were picked by many to finish near the bottom of the league standings once again. Maybe this will still be true, but so far this season, Ime Udoka has completely reinvented the mindset surrounding the Rockets. Houston currently finds themselves riding a six-game win streak and they have picked up wins over the Nuggets, Lakers, and Sacramento Kings. With a balanced offensive attack that can flow through Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, or Jalen Green, the Rockets are beginning to to understand that a patient mindset offensively leads to high-percentage shots.

It's quite shocking to see the Rockets be as good as they are defensively as well. While they are a lengthy team, Houston is full of young, athletic players who could not stop anyone a season ago. Now, Udoka has instilled the same principles that led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022. So far, the Rockets are looking like the most improved team in the league with something to prove.

14. New York Knicks (+2)

2023-24 Record: 5-4, Upcoming schedule: at BOS (11/13), at ATL (11/15), at WAS (11/17), at CHA (11/18)

Three straight wins where they have held their opponents to an average of 103 points per game has put the New York Knicks back in the conversation for being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Defense is where the Knicks' identity exists, as they once again are a hard-nosed team that looks to wear down their opponents for all 48 minutes every single night. Whether or not the offense will come around remains the big question mark for New York.

The Knicks are not a fast-paced team and against stronger, better teams in the league, they tend to struggle in half-court sets. It's definitely a good sign to see RJ Barrett stepping up, but Julius Randle remains the deciding factor on whether the Knicks will take that massive step forward and go on a deep playoff run. As of right now, his inconsistencies on offense are holding the Knicks back.

15. Orlando Magic (+3)

2023-24 Record: 5-4, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (11/14), at CHI (11/15), at CHI (11/17), at IND (11/19)

Time is all young teams need to improve and right now, the Orlando Magic are beginning to show their full potential with all the youthful talent on their roster. Led by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, the Magic have established themselves as a strong defensive team given their length. While they do not necessarily have a key rim protector that other strong defensive teams have, the Magic do not let their opponents attack the paint from the perimeter.

A 5-4 start to the season is right where the Magic are wanting to be, especially since they've picked up wins over the Bucks, Rockets, and Lakers. Orlando can really take control of their season this upcoming week with four road games against four teams vying for playoff position in the East. This is a sneaky good team in the NBA Power Rankings.

16. Los Angeles Lakers (-6)

2023-24 Record: 5-5, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (11/14), vs. SAC (11/15), at POR (11/17), vs. HOU (11/19)

So much hype surrounded the Los Angeles Lakers entering the 2023-24 season as a result of their run to the Western Conference Finals and their ability to lure in key free agents like Gabe Vincent during the offseason. Ten games into the season, the Lakers are once again dealing with problems offensively, Vincent is on the injury list due to a knee injury, Jarred Vanderbilt is injured, and all the weight of the franchise is falling on the shoulders of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

This is exactly what the Lakers did not want to happen, as Davis and James doing everything last season led to them getting hurt and worn down. Los Angeles depth was supposed to take over this year, yet the Lakers have taken a step backward. They aren't that good defensively either, which doesn't help the Lakers at all. Until they can show signs of improvement, it is hard to imagine the Lakers being anything other than a .500 team right now.

17. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2023-24 Record: 5-5, Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (11/14), at MIA (11/16), vs. PHI (11/19)

Even with a 5-5 record, the Brooklyn Nets have been competitive and they've given us reasons to believe this roster can compete in the playoffs. While they do not necessarily excel on offense or defense, the Nets have a balanced roster in the sense that this isn't just the Mikal Bridges show. Cam Johnson, Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, and Spencer Dinwiddie are all experienced talents in this league who are more than capable of stepping up when their number is called.

Cam Thomas has also been the early favorite for Most Improved Player given his scoring theatrics. In eight total games, Thomas has averaged 26.9 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. Unfortunately, the young guard is dealing with an ankle sprain and could miss the remainder of November. We have yet to see the Nets at full strength, which is why they are in a good position right now.

18. Phoenix Suns (-6)

2023-24 Record: 4-6, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (11/15), at UTA (11/17), at UTA (11/19)

The Phoenix Suns have not had their Big 3 play alongside one another yet. Devin Booker has played with Kevin Durant, as has Bradley Beal, but all three stars have yet to play a game together due to injuries. As a result, the Suns are freefalling down the NBA Power Rankings early on in the season. The Suns probably do not care what their record is right now, especially since they know what they can achieve at full strength.

Will the Suns ever be healthy though? Booker returned from a foot/ankle injury only to hit the injured list once again with a calf issue and Beal continues to deal with lingering back soreness. Sooner than later, Durant will be forced to miss some games with some type of ailment, which is why the Suns seem like one of those too-good-to-be-true stories right now. Until we see Phoenix with everyone healthy, it's hard to say this is one of the better teams in the NBA.

19. New Orleans Pelicans (-12)

2023-24 Record: 4-6, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (11/14), vs. DEN (11/17), vs. MIN (11/18)

Much like the Suns, the New Orleans Pelicans continue to be plagued by injuries. Quite honestly, it may be time for the Pels to tear down their arena and practice facility because they cannot seem to exterminate the injury bug that keeps getting to them. Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III have yet to play this season, CJ McCollum is dealing with a collapsed lung, and Herb Jones is dealing with a right fibula contusion.

When healthy, the Pelicans can be one of the better teams in the league and we have seen glimpses of this through the years. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and McCollum all feed off of one another, which makes the Pelicans a very tough team to stop offensively. Throwing in Murphy, Alvarado, Jones, and others into the mix makes New Orleans a terrific team. Unfortunately, the Pelicans do not have their pieces available, which is why they are struggling to remain relevant in the NBA Power Rankings early on in the season.

20. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 4-5, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (11/13), vs. MIL (11/15), vs. BOS (11/17), vs. DET (11/19)

The Toronto Raptors have somehow defeated both the Bucks and Mavericks, yet they have lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls. This is who the Raptors are going to be this season, especially since they have no identity. Is this Pascal Siakam's team or is it Scottie Barnes' team? Can OG Anunoby step up and be a top-tier offensive talent? While they have found success defensively, the Raptors have virtually no perimeter shooting game and they rank 29th in the league in scoring. It wouldn't be surprising if they defeated the Bucks or Celtics this upcoming week, but at the same time, they could easily lose to the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons as well.

21. Sacramento Kings (-6)

2023-24 Record: 4-4, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (11/13), at LAL (11/15), at SAS (11/17), at DAL (11/19)

Without De'Aaron Fox, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, the Sacramento Kings have been abysmal on the offensive side of things. Kevin Huerter has struggled with his shot from the perimeter, Harrison Barnes' scoring production has been limited, and Keegan Murray has yet to fully take that next step after some promising signs during the preseason. Last season was by no means a fluke for Sacramento, but based on how they look right now, it's hard to imagine that the Kings will be one of the four best teams in the Western Conference again.

22. Chicago Bulls (+3)

2023-24 Record: 4-6, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (11/13), vs. ORL (11/15), vs. ORL (11/17), vs. MIA (11/18)

Every time the Chicago Bulls take one or two steps forward, they always seem to stumble back to their old ways and suffer a loss that makes us scratch our heads. The Bulls went 2-1 this past week, which means they will falter and find themselves slipping back down the NBA Power Rankings, right? DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic continue to carry the entire eight of the Bulls' offense with no signs of anyone else stepping up. Chicago may be preparing to make some major roster changes in the next couple of months.

23. Los Angeles Clippers (-14)

2023-24 Record: 3-6, Upcoming schedule: at DEN (11/14), vs. HOU (11/17)

Once again, we are having conversations about James Harden's effort and his willingness to compete at the highest level possible. Harden got exactly what he wanted in terms of a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, yet he has been poison for this franchise. The Clippers are 0-4 since Harden entered the starting lineup and his splits on/off the court are horrendous. With Harden on the court, the Clippers are -67. With him off the court, they are +24. It's time to sound the alarm in Los Angeles because the Clippers are in huge trouble. Trading for Harden, especially after the season began, was a major mistake this organization will not be able to recover from, resulting in their fall from the top of the NBA Power Rankings.

24. San Antonio Spurs (-4)

2023-24 Record: 3-7, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (11/14), vs. SAC (11/17), vs. MEM (11/18)

Victor Wembanyama continues to do his thing for the San Antonio Spurs, yet his team has lost five straight games. The Spurs rank amongst the bottom of the league in offensive and defensive production, plus they have the worst average scoring differential (-11.2) in the NBA. Keldon Johnson has taken a step back offensively since Wemby's arrival and San Antonio's point guard experiment with Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan has not been too favorable. After beginning the year 3-2 and looking like a young team gaining momentum, the Spurs are now 3-7.

25. Charlotte Hornets (+2)

2023-24 Record: 3-6, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (11/14), vs. MIL (11/17), vs. NYK (11/18)

LaMelo Ball has been having an All-Star-like campaign to begin the year for the Charlotte Hornets. The same cannot be said for everyone else on this roster, as the Hornets are still one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. Perhaps the return of Miles Bridges will supply Charlotte with the added offensive firepower they need to turn things around, but it's quite disturbing that Bridges will be returning to his role with the Hornets as if nothing ever happened with him off the court. Once again, disappointment and disgust surround this organization.

26. Utah Jazz (-3)

2023-24 Record: 3-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (11/14), vs. PHX (11/17), vs. PHX (11/19)

The Utah Jazz being 3-7 to begin the year is definitely a letdown, especially since they appeared to be heading in the right direction a season ago. Lauri Markkanen has been Utah's only consistent scorer this season and on defense, the Jazz can't stop anyone from scoring. To make matters worse, starting big man Walker Kessler is out with an elbow injury. It's time for the Jazz to go young and fully embrace developing their youthful players.

27. Detroit Pistons (-3)

2023-24 Record: 2-9, Upcoming schedule: vs. AT: (11/14), at CLE (11/17), at TOR (11/19)

Say what you want about the Detroit Pistons, but this is not a bad 2-9 team. The Pistons have played several games this season in which their opponents pulled away in the final few minutes of the game, which is why Detroit could easily be 4-7 or 5-6 right now and well above their No. 27 rankings in these NBA Power Rankings. I am not ready to give up on them competing for a spot in the play-in tournament yet, especially since we have yet to see Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris take the court. If anything is clear surrounding this team, it is that Ausar Thompson is a real candidate not only for Rookie of the Year but All-Defensive First Team as well. Thompson is a special, special player.

28. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

2023-24 Record: 3-6, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (11/14), vs. CLE (11/15), vs. LAL (11/17), vs. OKC (11/19)

At first, the Portland Trail Blazers were set to be without Anfernee Simons due to thumb surgery. Then Scoot Henderson suffered an ankle sprain. Then Malcolm Brogdon hit the injury report a hamstring injury. Now, Robert Williams III is undergoing season-ending knee surgery. The Blazers continue to deal with adversity, which had stunted their growth and ability to be competitive in the Western Conference. The only good news is that Shaedon Sharpe has taken advantage of his extra minutes and appears to be a young scorer this team can build with moving forward alongside Simons and Henderson.

29. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

2023-24 Record: 2-8, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (11/14), at SAS (11/18), vs. BOS (11/19)

Over the last eight days, the Memphis Grizzlies have won their first two games of the season. That's definitely a step in the right direction for this franchise, but the bottom line is that the Grizzlies still lack major offensive production due to Desmond Bane being their only go-to scorer. The idea in Memphis was for this team to hold off and stay afloat until Ja Morant returned from his suspension. By the time that happens, the Grizzlies' ship may already be sunk.

30. Washington Wizards (-1)

2023-24 Record: 2-7, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (11/13), vs. DAL (11/15), vs. NYK (11/17)

If you want to see Jordan Poole pull up from anywhere on the court, Kyle Kuzma try and take an entire team on in a 1 vs. 5 scenario, and no ball movement whatsoever, the Washington Wizards are the team for you! The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA and this is a title they will hold all season long. Sure, they may move around the NBA Power Rankings here and there with a couple of wins, but the Wizards are rebuilding and it would be surprising to see them win 20-plus games.