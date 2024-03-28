The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their road trip as they face the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Pacers prediction, or pick while showing you how to watch.
The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 136-124 on Tuesday at the FedEx Forum. They led 69-61 at halftime and eventually pulled away. Significantly, Rui Hachimura led the way with 32 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 11 for 14 from the field, including a scorching 7 for 8 from beyond the arc. LeBron James had a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell also had 23 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 5 for 9 from the three-point line. Jaxson Hayes replaced an injured Anthony Davis in the lineup and scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 7. The Lakers also got contributions from Austin Reaves (13 points), Spencer Dinwiddie (14 points), and Taurean Prince (14 points).
It helped the Lakers shoot 55.6 percent from the floor, including a ridiculous 54.5 percent from the three-point line. The Lakers also held the Grizzlies to 47.4 percent, including 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers also won the board battle 43-39 and overcame 15 turnovers.
The Pacers lost 125-99 to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at the United Center. Unfortunately, a really bad second quarter put them in a hole they could not climb out of. Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12. Likewise, Pascal Siakam had 14 points while shooting 2 for 7. Tyrese Haliburton struggled, scoring 13 points while going 4 for 15 from the field. Also, Myles Turner had 12 points while shooting 4 for 10.
The Pacers shot 40 percent from the field, including 31 percent from the triples. Even worse, they allowed the Bulls to shoot 50 percent from the floor, including 44.4 percent from the three-point line. They also lost the board battle 54-40 and had 13 turnovers.
The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 65-34. They have also gone 3-2 over the last five games at the Fieldhouse. Five days ago, the Lakers defeated the Pacers 150-145 in the last matchup at Crypto.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Pacers Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: +2 (-110)
Moneyline: +110
Indiana Pacers: -2 (-110)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 240 (-110)
Under: 240 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Indiana and Sportsnet-LA
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers are on fire right now. It is no coincidence that they have started winning games because their shooting is on point. Moreover, everyone is making shots. James does not have to do everything because he has teammates he can rely on. Overall, he is shooting 47.9 percent over the past three games while also averaging nine rebounds and assists for each.
But let's talk about the others. Yes, Davis did not play against Memphis. But that had more to do with the fact that it was a tail-end of a back-to-back. The current injury (knee) is not serious. It was all about maintenance for the Lakers and Davis as they prepare for the play-in game. Ultimately, Davis is averaging 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor. Look for him to stay hot.
Russell has been exceptional this season, especially over the last few months. Significantly, he has scored 20+ points in 4 of 5 games. Russell is hitting three-pointers without issues and continuing to thrive. Likewise, Reaves has averaged 22.3 points over the last three games. In addition to these four, the Lakers are also getting significant contributions from Hachimura, Dinwiddie, and Prince.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they continue to shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle and prevent second chances.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are struggling to be consistent, which is why they are not consistently winning games. Let's look at what's wrong and name the reason why they lost to the Bulls.
The shooting was bad. Siakam missed five shots. regardless, he is averaging 27 points over three games. But Haliburton is struggling. Somehow, he is shooting only 40 percent over the past three games. Turner is averaging 18.6 points over three games. On the other hand, Aaron Nesmith struggled in Chicago, going 2 for 7.
The reason why the Pacers lost the last game against the Lakers was because they allowed them to make every shot. Therefore, they must clamp down on defense and prevent the Lakers from getting open shots.
The Pacers will cover the spread if Haliburton and Siakam can find their shooting touch. Then, they need to force James and Davis into bad shots.
Final Lakers-Pacers Prediction & Pick
The Pacers are only 18-16-2 against the spread at home this season. Moreover, they are 12-15-2 against the spread against the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 13-13 against the spread against the Eastern Conference. The Lakers are 15-19 against the spread on the road, showcasing their ability to stay in the game and even cover the odds. Assuming the Pacers are the slight favorites, the Lakers should do enough to keep it close on the road. The Lakers are so hot they might even steal the game on the road. The Lakers cover the spread.
Final Lakers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +2 (-110)