The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip with at the Detroit Pistons Monday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers snapped their short two-game losing streak with a win at the Toronto Raptors in their last game. Anthony Davis is the player to thank for the Lakers success this season. They do have LeBron James, and a few good role players, but Davis is having an MVP season. Davis is averaging 31.8 points, and 12.0 rebounds to lead the team. He is also shooting almost 60 percent from the field this season. If Davis continues to play as he has been, the Lakers will win this game.

Los Angeles should be able to put up some points in this game. They are seventh in the NBA in points per game, seventh in field goal percentage, they take the third-most free throws per game, and they make their free throws. The Pistons struggled to stop the New York Knicks in their last game, and I expect them to have the same type of problems against the Lakers Monday night.

Los Angeles does struggle a bit on defense. However, the Pistons have not been good on offense. They score the second-fewest points in the NBA with under 105 per game. The Pistons are also a team that love to slow down the pace. They do not take a lot of shots on offense, and they turn the ball over 17.0 times per game. The Lakers do not need to be great on defense in this game, and that is going to help them.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Lakers are not great on defense. Los Angeles allows teams to shoot 49.5 percent against them, which is the second-highest in the NBA. Along with that, the Lakers allow the fifth-most points per game at 119.0. Detroit should be able to take care of the basketball in this game, as well. If the Pistons can hit their shots, they are going to give themselves a chance to win this game at home.

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are the two players the Pistons need to really step up. Both of them are scoring over 19 points per game, and Cunningham is at 25.0 points per game. They also both shoot pretty well from the field. Nobody else on the Pistons really scores, so it is up to these two to make something happen. If Cunningham and Ivey can both have a good game, the Pistons will be in good shape.

Detroit does need more out of their role players. Jalen Duren, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Tobias Harris are the players the Pistons need to step up. Duren is shooting almost 90 percent from the field, but he does not take many shots. The Pistons would be better if Duren is more involved. Hardaway Jr and Harris also need to get more involved. If these three players can just find a way to be more of a factor, the Pistons will have a chance.

Final Lakers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

I do not think the Pistons will win two games in a row, and the Lakers are rested up. I will take the Lakers to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Lakers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Lakers -6.5 (-112)