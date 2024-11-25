ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Suns prediction and pick.

The NBA Cup matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (10-6) and Phoenix Suns (9-7) on Tuesday night promises to be a high-stakes battle in the Western Conference. Both teams are looking to solidify their standings, with the Lakers currently leading the group at 2-0. The return of stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal for the Suns could reinvigorate their struggling lineup, which has gone 1-6 recently without them. The Suns will need to leverage their offensive firepower, particularly from Devin Booker and Beal, to challenge the Lakers' defense led by Anthony Davis.

The Lakers, fresh off a strong start this season, will rely on their depth and experience. LeBron James continues to be a pivotal force, while Davis has been dominant in the paint. This matchup will also feature intriguing individual battles, particularly between Davis and Durant. With both teams eager to prove themselves in this tournament, expect a competitive atmosphere as they vie for crucial Cup standings and playoff positioning. The outcome could hinge on which team executes better under pressure and capitalizes on key moments throughout the game.

Here are the Lakers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Phoenix Suns: -3(-110)

Moneyline: -155

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back on track on the road against the Phoenix Suns in their NBA Cup tournament matchup on Tuesday. The Lakers have been in excellent form, boasting a 2-0 record in the NBA Cup, thanks to standout performances from Anthony Davis and rookie Dalton Knecht. Davis's dominant presence in the paint and Knecht's impressive shooting, including a recent 37-point game against the Jazz, have been pivotal. The Lakers' depth, with players like LeBron James providing leadership and versatility, further strengthens their position against a Suns team that has struggled recently without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Moreover, the Lakers' defensive capabilities pose a significant challenge for the Suns. The team has successfully contained top scorers in previous matchups, and with the Suns' key players just returning from injuries, they may not be at full strength. The Lakers' ability to execute under pressure and their strategic adjustments during games give them an edge. Additionally, playing at home provides a familiar environment where the Lakers have thrived. With these factors in play, the Lakers are well-positioned to secure a victory over the Suns and continue their strong run in the NBA Cup tournament.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are primed to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday's NBA Cup tournament matchup, thanks to the timely return of their star players and home-court advantage. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are expected to make their comebacks from injury, injecting much-needed firepower into the Suns' lineup. Their return couldn't come at a better moment, as Phoenix looks to snap a recent 1-6 slump without their key players. The Suns' full-strength roster, featuring the lethal trio of Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker, presents a formidable challenge for the Lakers' defense. With Durant averaging 27.6 points and shooting 42.9% from three this season, and Booker coming off a strong performance against the Clippers, the Suns' offensive potential is immense.

The Suns will benefit from playing at the Footprint Center, where the team historically performs well. The Lakers, despite their solid start to the season, may struggle to contain Phoenix's rejuvenated offense. While Los Angeles anticipates the return of Jaxson Hayes, they're still missing key frontcourt players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood. This lack of depth could prove crucial against the Suns' star-studded lineup.

Final Lakers-Suns Prediction & Pick

In Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, the Lakers and Suns face off at the Footprint Center with intriguing dynamics. The Lakers enter undefeated at 2-0 in Cup play, while the Suns aim to bounce back from a 1-6 stretch without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Both stars are returning, which could spark Phoenix's offense. With the spread at Suns -2, expect a competitive, potentially game-deciding final possession. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will look to maintain their offensive momentum, while Durant and Booker seek to reclaim their early-season dominance in this crucial Western Conference showdown. The Suns healthy roster should be able to down the depleted depth of the Lakers with a homecourt cover in this Tuesday night NBA Cup matchup.

Final Lakers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -3 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)