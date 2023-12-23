We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Thunder prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their road trip as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Thunder prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers lost 118-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Initially, they trailed 63-59 at halftime. The Wolves pulled away in the final quarter. Sadly, LeBron James did not play as he dealt with a left ankle injury. Anthony Davis carried the load as he scored 31 points and eight rebounds. Also, Rui Hachimura had 18 points. D'Angelo Russell added 17 points and eight assists. Taurean Prince had 14 points. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves added 20 points off the bench, but the rest of the crew struggled. The Lakers shot 49.4 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from the triples. Likewise, they shot 79.2 percent from the free throws. The Lakers also committed 17 turnovers.

The Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 134-115 at home on Wednesday. Originally, they led by five at halftime. But they had a big third quarter that helped them pull away. Significantly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points. Chet Holmgren had 23 points, while Luguentz Dort added 21. Likewise, Jalen Williams had 13 points. Josh Giddey suffered an ankle injury and might not play today. Overall, the Thunder shot 58.6 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent from the 3-point line. The Thunder also forced 15 turnovers.

The Thunder defeated the Lakers 133-110 on November 30. Ultimately, the second quarter was the difference for the Thunder. Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds, while James had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Conversely, Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points. Williams had 21 points, and the entire lineup was in double figures. Significantly, the Lakers are 6-4 in 10 games against the Thunder. The Lakers are also 3-2 over the last five games in Oklahoma City.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Thunder Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3 (-112)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Sportsnet LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers were hot for a while. However, they have slipped back into the pack lately. The Lakers are still solid at shooting the basketball, ranking seventh in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they still struggle from beyond the arc, ranking 25th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Lakers also continue to struggle from the charity stripe, ranking 25th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they have not been the best on the boards, ranking 14th in rebounds. The Lakers are also not handling the basketball well, ranking 21st in turnovers. Also, they continue to defend the rim well, ranking 21st in blocked shots.

James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. However, there is a chance he missed this game too. Davis averages 24.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 54.6 percent from the field, and the Lakers will need him to carry the load. Reaves is averaging 15.3 points per game and shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Ultimately, he will need help from the rest of his bench to help him out. Russell is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 assists per game. Yet, he needs to shoot better from beyond the arc. Hachibura is averaging 11.6 points per game and will need to do better.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they need to box out and get rebounds.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are an amazing shooting team, ranking third in field-goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are the second-best team in the association in 3-point shooting percentage. The Thunder are also the best team in the NBA at the charity stripe. Despite all that, they struggle on the boards, ranking 25th in rebounds. The Thunder are excellent at handling the basketball, ranking fourth in turnovers. Also, they are amazing on the rim, ranking third in blocked shots.

Gilgeous-Alexander is exceptional, averaging 30.7 points and 6.3 assists per game. Look for him to continue to dominate all over the court. Holmgren continues to play well, averaging 17.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Therefore, expect him to help Gilgeous-Alexander thrive. Williams is averaging 17 points. Meanwhile, Giddey is averaging 11.8 points but may not play. Dort is averaging 11.1 points per game and will be counted on to help the rest.

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can continue hitting their shots and then stop James and Davis. Then, they need to win the board battle.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Lakers need James. Otherwise, it will be tough to beat them on the road without their best player. But even if James does not, it will still be a tough battle.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -3 (-112)