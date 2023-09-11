Lala Anthony entered a partnership with UPS to support HBCU alumni fashion designers during New York Fashion Week, per a report by People magazine. The VJ-turned-actress who is also an alumna of Howard University has headed a fashion show entitled, “BIG MOTION: An HBCU Runway” which featured clothing from three HBCU alumni-owned fashion companies. The designers involved received a $150,000 grant to put together the show. The fashion show occurred on September 8th in New York.

Lala spoke with People about the event and the importance of supporting black designers.

“Black communities are definitely underrepresented in fashion, but we're also the ones that set the trends in fashion. So we need to be supported, we need to be uplifted.”

The designers that were featured in the show are below.

Nola McEachin and Shaq Robotham, a dynamic duo who crossed paths at Virginia State University, discovered a shared passion for fashion. United by their love for unique designs, they founded The BRAND Label. Their vision was to create exceptional garments that were out of reach during their college years.

Howard University graduate Undra Duncan, founder of Undra Celeste New York. The brand focuses on the creation of modernized workwear for multicultural women.

North Carolina Central alumna Chelsea Grays, whose label “Chelsea Grays” puts a focus on gender fluidity and social justice.

Anthony also had the opportunity to speak with People about how her HBCU experience shaped her and her inspiration behind the collaboration with UPS.

“I wanted to be around people that looked like me, understood what being me felt like, talk like me, walk the same, walk like me, understand culturally the same things that I deal with and go through every day. So many amazing, talented creative entrepreneurs come out of HBCUs and I just love that UPS is committed to their diversity and really putting money and resources behind allowing programs like this to thrive.”