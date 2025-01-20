In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the divisional round, the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Buffalo Bills, resulting in a failed two-point conversion being the difference. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a game to forget against the Bills, dropping two crucial passes and fumbling the ball near the end of the first quarter. Now, while his performance would've garnered a rash response on social media regardless, this being a divisional round game makes it that much larger of a reaction.

If it was Week 5 of the regular season and the Ravens lost against the Arizona Cardinals or something, fans would still probably be making memes, but there wouldn't be this level of reaction on social media.

As somewhat the voice of the people on social media, Pat McAfee took to X, showing his support for Ravens fans back home.

“Man… Heartbreaker for Baltimore,” McAfee wrote.

While McAfee kept it short and sweet, X user Will Warren went a more comical route, giving his performance the best nickname possible.

“Feel for Mark Andrews,” Warren wrote. “Not only do you put together the Diarrhea Game you live it out knowing the NFL Films guy is going to narrate your misery until the end of time.”

Although some people felt the need to type their pain away, a number of fans went the more visual route, searching far and wide to procure the perfect meme to describe Andrews' performance.

Here were some of social media's best reactions to Andrews' costly performance in the divisional round against the Bills:

Now, most of the memes were made towards Andrews, but he shouldn't be the only one shouldering blame for the outcome of this game.

Yes, his drop on the two-point conversion was back-breaking, but that wasn't the only negative play by the Ravens to put them in that position to lose.

Lamar Jackson didn't play a good game, either.

Although he led a potentially game-tying drive at the end of the game, he was a reason the Ravens weren't in a better position to win in the first place.

Throughout Jackson's career, he's been consistently criticized for his performances in the playoffs, as he tends to play at a low level every time the Ravens make an appearance in the postseason.

And social media made sure to remind him of that.

However, at the end of the day, the entire combined performance is ultimately how the Ravens lost this game. They didn't play well enough, and Allen extended his record to 2-0 against Jackson in the playoffs.