The Baltimore Ravens 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs has sent them into the offseason, and it could be quite a frantic period for Baltimore. They have several big decisions they have to make this offseason, but none are bigger than whether or not they are going to re-sign star quarterback Lamar Jackson or not.

The Ravens and Jackson couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension prior to the 2022 season, and with tensions between the player and team at an all-time high due to his strange PCL injury, it’s worth wondering whether Jackson has played his final game with Baltimore. If that’s the case, it could lead to quite a lot of drama for the Ravens this offseason.

For our biggest takeaways from Wild Card weekend, listen below:

Jackson could opt to leave in free agency, but there’s virtually no chance that the Ravens will allow him to leave for nothing, and they will assign him the franchise tag if no deal is able to be reached. But once tagged, Baltimore could trade Jackson, and if that does happen, one team that will surely be interested is the Atlanta Falcons. So let’s take a look at the mammoth package the Falcons could fork over to the Ravens in exchange for their star quarterback in Jackson.

Falcons get: Lamar Jackson, 2023 3rd-round pick, 2024 4th-round pick

Ravens get: 2023 1st-round pick, 2024 1st-round pick, 2025 1st-round pick, 2023 3rd-round pick, 2023 5th-round pick, 2024 2nd-round pick

Talk about a haul for what basically amounts to just one player. This deal would see the Falcons give up six draft picks for Jackson and a pair of draft picks, but it would be tough to find many Falcons fans who wouldn’t be wildly excited by the prospect of potentially adding Jackson. And if Atlanta wants to make a big splash, this deal would certainly do the trick.

First, it’s important to understand why the Falcons would pay such a price for Jackson. The Ravens quarterback is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, and he was putting together a very strong 2022 campaign through 12 games (203/326, 2242 YDS, 17 TD, 7 INT, 112 CAR, 764 YDS, 3 TD) until his PCL injury ended up forcing him to miss the Ravens final six games (including their Wild Card game) of the season.

At his best, Jackson is a controlled passer who picks his shots, while also having the ability to tear apart defenses on the ground when he gets loose. He was the MVP of the league in 2019, and while he’s struggled to stay fully healthy throughout the past two seasons, it’s clear that when Jackson is healthy, he is a top five quarterback in the league.

The Falcons have a lot of incentive to make a deal here, and it’s clear they would be interested in pulling off a trade should he become available. Their quarterback situation is murky at best, with Marcus Mariota not panning out, and Desmond Ridder being a bit of a wild card moving forward. Jackson would be a sure bet under center that would give the Falcons a player worth building around moving forward.

There would be a lot of risk tied into this deal, and it’s clear why. Trading over three first-round picks, including the eighth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, is a huge price to pay for any player, even if Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the game. The hope is that the Falcons could play well enough to make the 2024 and 2025 picks come in towards the back of the first-round, but there are still a lot of question marks on their roster.

Atlanta showed some promise in 2022, as they managed to finish with a 7-10 record despite being expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but would adding a star quarterback in Jackson instantly fix all their problems? Most likely not, and it would certainly sap them of some of their ability to build around him, but Atlanta does have some talented young players on both sides of the ball that could help make this a logical deal for the Falcons.

When you have a chance to land one of the best quarterbacks in the game, you have to do whatever it takes to make it happen. Jackson is a generational talent when he’s fully healthy and has a capable supporting cast around him, and that is something that Atlanta can offer him.

It would require a lot, more than a lot actually, to make this deal happen, but why wouldn’t it be worth it? Jackson is good enough to justify this price tag when he’s healthy, and as a rebuilding team, this is what you stash draft picks and future assets for. The Falcons would be foolish to pass up an opportunity to land Jackson, and this huge blockbuster package could be exactly what the Ravens need to part ways with him.