With the Baltimore Ravens out of Super Bowl contention following their painful loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFC Wild-Card Round matchup Sunday night, much of the focus for the team now shifts to quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract situation. Jackson is about to hit the free-agent market at the end of the 2023 NFL season, and if you ask Ravens veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, Baltimore needs to make the right move with Jackson and that is to show the dual-threat quarterback the money, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“You can’t let a guy like him go,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. “There’s always some new, exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a business of ‘for sures’ and ‘knowns,’ and you know who Lamar Jackson is. I think it’s in the best interest of the Ravens organization to give him a long-term contract and make him ‘the guy.'”

That being said, Lamar Jackson appeared to have lost some fans due to his absence from the Bengals game. Some have even implied that Jackson should have just played through his injury to give the Ravens the best shot at winning in that all-important matchup, a view that Campbell finds too malicious.

“The outside world, and all the different narratives that people paint in their minds, sometimes it’s humorous,” Campbell said. “Lamar Jackson is a guy who loves the game of football, and I truly believe he worked as hard as he could to give himself a chance to play.”

Most Ravens fans would love to see Lamar Jackson back, as he is a known quantity, as Campbell remarked. When he’s 100% healthy, not a lot of quarterbacks are more dangerous with the ball than Jackson, who is still just 26 years old.