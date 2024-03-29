Larian Studios revealed in a recent panel that they will not be working on Baldur's Gate 3 DLC, nor will they make Baldur's Gate 4, but will be moving on to something “different” but “still familiar”.
Counter expectations but I’ve never been more sure about a strategy shift. This is the right thing for Larian. https://t.co/uoEfoblqQi
— Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) March 22, 2024
During the recent Game Developers Conference, which was held in San Francisco, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke took to the stage to talk about the studio, as well as their future plans. This was where he dropped a bombshell: Larian Studios was not going to be working on any Baldur's Gate 3 expansion or DLC, nor would they work on Baldur's Gate 4. Vincke went further to say that Larian plans to move away from Dungeons and Dragons as a whole.
In a later interview with IGN, Vincke mentioned that the team actually started work on Baldur's Gate 3 DLC. However, Vincke mentioned that he saw that the team was making the DLC “because everyone felt like we had to do it, but it wasn't really coming from the heart.” That's why after a Christmas holiday, Vincke made up his mind and told the team that they were going to move on from Baldur's Gate 3. According to him, the team was “elated” at the news.
Vincke drove this point home even more in his X (formerly Twitter). In one of the threads he made, Vincke said that he understands that “there will be disappointment because people fell in love with what we created”. However Baldur's Gate 3 and its development “was a story with a beginning, middle and an end and it doesn't need more.” He even praises the team, saying that the team “has grown a lot during BG3”, and assures players that they can be “very excited for what that growth means for our next game.”
What's Next For Larian Studios
Players have been nothing but supportive when Vincke announced their future plans. A lot of players are already looking forward to the games that Larian Studios will make, whatever it may be. Thankfully, we may have some idea about what Larian Studios plans to do moving forward.
In the same interview where he talked about how they started working on DLC, Vincke was asked if their next game was going to be Divinity: Original Sin 3. For those who don't know, Larian Studios was also the developer who worked on various Divinity games. Vincke could not confirm nor deny if that was the game that they were going to be working on. However, Vincke said that the new game would be “different than what you think it is”, but also something that was “still familiar.” In yet another interview, Vincke also mentions that the game they were working on is a step towards the realization of their plan to create “the very big RPG that will dwarf them all.”
Taking into account all of the information that we have right now, we can then come up with an idea of what the next game will be. First, it will not be Baldur's Gate 4, nor will it be a Dungeons and Dragons-related game. Second, it will be a game that is both “different” from what players think, but “still familiar.” Lastly, it will be huge in scale. Although we don't know exactly what Larian is working on, judging from how well Baldur's Gate 3 turned out, we can be confident that their upcoming game will be just as good, if not better.
That's all the information we have about Larian Studios' plans. Baldur's Gate 3 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.