For Larry David to pick this episode as his favorite during the currenty climate is peak Larry David

In a recent interview on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th and final season, Larry David, the show's creator and star, revealed his favorite episode from the long-running HBO sitcom, Uproxx reports. After a brief pause, David shared that his top pick is “probably ‘Palestinian Chicken'” from Season 8.

It’s the perfect Curb episode. pic.twitter.com/AwlQYCknHV — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) January 31, 2024

The episode, which originally aired in July 2011, takes on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a uniquely comedic fashion. Larry David's character becomes infatuated with a Palestinian restaurant located next to a Jewish deli, leading to humorous and awkward situations. The storyline revolves around Larry's obsession with the restaurant and his newfound love interest, Shara, played by Anne Bedian.

Throughout the episode, Larry is torn between his loyalty to his religion and friends and his love for the tempting combination of chicken and the women offering him unconventional propositions. The finale of “Palestinian Chicken” showcases Larry grappling with a decision that encapsulates the essence of Curb Your Enthusiasm's humor.

Directed by Robert B. Weide and written by Larry David, Alec Berg, David Mandel, and Jeff Schaffer, the episode not only explores cultural and religious themes but also introduces the iconic meme where Larry David looks perplexed while making a decision.

Despite the episode's initial airing in 2011, its relevance remains intact, addressing sensitive topics with the signature wit that defines the show. As Curb Your Enthusiasm gears up for its final season, fans can look forward to Larry David's favorite episode and the unique blend of humor and social commentary that has made the show a longstanding success. Season 12 will debut on February 4th, promising a fitting and memorable conclusion to the beloved HBO series.