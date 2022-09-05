Larsa Pippen dating rumor with Michael Jordan’s son sparks mixed reactions

The rumor about Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus is quickly going viral, with many Twitter users sharing mixed reactions to the development.

Some people are merely poking fun at the situation, especially since it is quite the shocker. However, others couldn’t help but mock Scottie for the rather interesting turn of events. Not to mention that it comes at a time when the relationship between the two former Chicago Bulls teammates are not so great.

NBA players when they find out that MJ’s son is smashing Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/bGtja2Yyjj https://t.co/RrH4zkmRf5 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 4, 2022

Scottie Pippen seeing Larsa Pippen with Michael Jordan's son:pic.twitter.com/XDELF25s7t — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) September 4, 2022

Scottie Pippen Sr & Jr seeing another Larsa Pippen headline pic.twitter.com/NNNu2Bhqd6 — PonderThat! 🤔 (@PonderThat4) September 4, 2022

Larsa Pippen had some hate directed at her, though. One fan pointed out how Larsa knew Marcus Jordan as a child, since the second son of Michael Jordan was born in 1990. Scottie and Larsa got married in 1997.

Larsa Pippen is a different kind of foul. Michael Jordan’s SON?! 😂😂😂😂 — slick waves (@sagebeatlove) September 4, 2022

Larsa Pippen got married to Scottie Pippen in 1997! So she knew Marcus Jordan as a CHILD. That’s a low down nasty bitch. — Him Tebow (@GodGesus) September 4, 2022

Larsa pippen returning to her family of 5 after getting with future , Michael Jordan son and multiple nba players her son plays against currently while keeping Scottie last name pic.twitter.com/RbZjJb131W — John (@iam_johnw) September 4, 2022

Here are some other hilarious reactions to the Larsa Pippen dating rumor:

Scottie pippen when he see Larsa Pippen again pic.twitter.com/hfqaq5XWZ1 — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) September 4, 2022

When Scottie sees Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen:pic.twitter.com/7tsXzy72cp — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) September 4, 2022

Scottie Pippen when he sees why Larsa Pippen is trending pic.twitter.com/bx3KKBccez — Free Bobbie🏁 (@Iamthetimby) September 5, 2022

To be fair, it’s wrong to say who one should or should not date. They are adults who can decide for themselves, anyway. The problem here is the link between Scottie and Michael, which automatically makes the relationship (if true) a controversial topic to discuss.

It remains to be seen if Scottie will react, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too much on that. He and Larsa have been divorced for years anyway, and Pippen’s ex-wife has since dated other people–including NBA players like Tristan Thompson and Malik Beasley–in recent years.

If the rumors prove to be true, though, fans will definitely get to see more details on the romantic link between the two.