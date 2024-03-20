Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are calling it quits… for real this time. According to a source per, Entertainment Tonight, the two are moving in different directions with their life.
“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source told the publication. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”
The source insists that there is no bad blood on either part but at the end of the day, “Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her.”
This news follows a report of them last month calling it quits and then rekindling their romance days later. However, before they briefly got back together, Pippen took some shots at Jordan on social media.
“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more,” a post read on her Instagram Story at the time.
The quote ended with an ominous phrase, “Choose wisely.”
She then followed up her cryptic quote with a question to her Instagram followers seemingly confirming she and Jordan had split at the time: “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”
The Real Housewives of Miami star did the same thing this time around and posted a selfie with the caption: “Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back.”
How The Family Rivalry Played In Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's Relationship
It's no secret that Pippen and Jordan's relationship made headlines due to their families historically being at odds. Marcus Jordan is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan and Larsa Pippen was once married to Scottie Pippen who once played with Michael on the Chicago Bulls. Larsa and Scottie also share three children together: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, and Justin Pippen.
“The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue,” the source told Page Six.
“At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children,” the insider said adding, “family comes before everything.”
Despite the two families seemingly getting along during the process of their relationship, rumors even swirled that they were going to take their relationship to the next level. Larsa and Marcus had some engagement rumors circulate due to the big rock the reality television star was wearing but the false report was ultimately shut down.