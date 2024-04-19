Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen out in Miami enjoying the beach on a romantic date weeks after their split was announced.
“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source told Entertainment Tonight last month. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”
The source insists that there is no bad blood on either part but at the end of the day, “Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her.”
Now, in a new report by People published on Thursday (April 18), the couple seems to be “figuring things out.”
“There’s a lot of love there. That’s hard for either of them to just walk away from,” the insider told the publication.
This is not the first time the two called things off and were later seen out together. Before their March breakup, they also called it quits in February. A few days later they got back together and were seen celebrating Valentine's Day together.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reunite for Valentine’s Day outing at Miami flower shop after split https://t.co/TzzAPcp1JC pic.twitter.com/YJpuqj0lgx
— Page Six (@PageSix) February 15, 2024
However, before they briefly got back together, Pippen took some shots at Jordan on social media.
“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more,” a post read on her Instagram Story at the time.
The quote ended with an ominous phrase, “Choose wisely.”
She then followed up with her cryptic quote with a question to her Instagram followers, seemingly confirming that she and Jordan had split at the time: “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”
The Real Housewives of Miami star did the same thing this time around and posted a selfie with the caption: “Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back.”
What Larsa Pippen Regrets About Marcus Jordan Break Up
Following the couple's breakup in February, Pippen admitted that she had some regret about their split.
“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” Pippen told Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s on their “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”
“I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat,” she added.