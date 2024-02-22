Larsa Pippen reveals her deepest regret in the brief split from boyfriend Marcus Jordan. The two have been dating for a year.

Larsa Pippen admitted that she has had some regrets following the brief split between she and boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” Pippen told Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s on their “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”

“I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat,” she added.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Call It Quits After 1 Year Of Dating

The reality star left ominous messages seemingly targeting Jordan.

“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

The quote ended with an ominous phrase, “Choose wisely.”

This followed her Instagram Story question on Sunday (Feb. 11) where she asked her followers: “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Out On Valentine's Day

However, shortly after her social media posts, the two were seen out together on Valentine's Day. Photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami. The two were seen leaving the florists with a bouquet of 1-2 dozen roses and a large vase.

The reasoning behind their split is unknown but the two have spoken about their differences on their joint podcast Separation Anxiety. The two disagreed on the right to go through their each other's phone.

“I feel like if you really want to know what someone's about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” she explained on her joint podcast Separation Anxiety with Marcus Jordan. “It’s a toxic trait… I'm not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone].”

“I feel like in previous relationships too my exes or whatever have wanted to go through my phone and so maybe that's what's turned me off of trying to go through somebody else's phone because I feel like, you know, you’re either with me or you’re not. You know what I'm saying?” Marcus Jordan asked.

“I’m with you, I just want to see your phone,” she responded.